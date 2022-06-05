 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma best-sellers for June 5, 2022

FICTION

1. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub (Riverhead Books)

2. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

3. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

7. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

9. “A Touch of Malice” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

10. “A Game of Fate” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

NONFICTION

1. “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Entertaining Race: Performing Blackness in America” by Michael Eric Dyson (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine (One World)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

5. “The Princeton Fugitive Slave: The Trials of James Collins Johnson” by Lolita Buckner Inniss (Fordham University Press)

6. “Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America” by Michael Eric Dyson (St. Martin’s Griffin)

7. “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America” by Michael Eric Dyson (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History” by Karlos K. Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)

9. “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile” by Candace Millard (Doubleday Books)

10. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Problem with Prophecies” by Scott Reintgen (Aladdin Paperbacks)

2. “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson (Kokila)

3. “Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

4. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley (Henry Holt & Company)

5. “Gallant” by V. E. Schwab (Greenwillow Books)

6. “The Bad Guys in the Furball Strikes Back” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic Paperbacks)

7. “Before We Eat” by Pat Brisson (Tilbury House Publishers)

8. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)

9. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)

10. “I Kissed Shara Wheeler” by Casey McQuiston (Wednesday Books)

— From staff reports

