Oklahoma best-sellers for June 26, 2022

FICTION

1. “For Those Who Are Lost” by Julia Bryan Thomas (Sourcebooks Landmark)

2. “Cult Classic” by Sloane Crosley (MCD)

3. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

4. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown and Company)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

7. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

9. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

NONFICTION

1. “The Oklahomans, Vol.2: The Story of Oklahoma and Its People: Statehood-2020s” by John Dwyer (Red River Press)

2. “Battling the Big Lie: How Fox, Facebook, and the MAGA Media Are Destroying America” by Dan Pfeiffer (Twelve)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar” by Alan Shipnuck (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

6. “The Art of Living: Reflections on Mindfulness and the Overexamined Life” by Grant Snider (Abrams Comicarts)

7. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)

8. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W.W. Norton & Company)

9. “The Elegant and Edible Garden: Design a Dream Kitchen Garden to Fit Your Personality, Desires, and Lifestyle” by Linda Vater (Cool Springs Press)

10. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Lemons” by Melissa Savage (Yearling Books)

2. “Legend of the Thunderfoot” by Bill Wallace (Aladdin Paperbacks)

3. “Poopsie Gets Lost” by Hannah Harrison (Dial Books)

4. “All of Us Villains” by Amanda Foody (Tor Teen)

5. “Women in Art: 50 Fearless Creatives Who Inspired the World” by Rachel Ignotofsky (Ten Speed Press)

6. “The Peach Rebellion” by Wendelin Van Draanen (Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers)

7. “Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World” by Rachel Ignotofsky (Ten Speed Press)

8. “Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present” by Adrienne Keense (Ten Speed Press)

9. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

10. “This Is Where It Ends” by Marieke Nijkamp (Sourcebooks Fire)

