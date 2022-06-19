Oklahoma best-sellers for June 19, 2022

“Staten Island in the Nineteenth Century: From Boomtown to Forgotten Borough" by Joseph Borelli; The History Press (192 pages, $21.99) ——— Most New Yorkers don’t think much of Staten Island. In fact, they don’t think about it at all. And when they do, it’s about how different it is. With under half-a-million people, it’s the smallest borough and the whitest. Unlike the rest of the city, Staten ...