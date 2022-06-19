 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma best-sellers for June 19, 2022

FICTION

1. “Three Guys in a Grunt Bar” by Richard Rennels (Independently Published)

2. “Cult Classic” by Sloane Crosley (MCD)

3. “Broken Statue” by Bob Perry (Createspace Independent Publishing Platform)

4. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

5. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub (Riverhead Books)

6. “A Game of Retribution” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

7. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “How to Be Eaten” by Maria Adelmann (Little Brown and Company)

10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

NONFICTION

1. “Battling the Big Lie: How Fox, Facebook, and the MAGA Media Are Destroying America” by Dan Pfeiffer (Twelve)

2. “We Refuse to Forget: A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power” by Caleb Gayle (Riverhead Books)

3. “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar” by Alan Shipnuck (Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster)

4. “The Oklahomans, Vol. 2: The Story of Oklahoma and Its People: Statehood-2020s” by John J. Dwyer (Red River Press)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

6. “The Oklahomans: The Story of Oklahoma and Its People: Volume I: Ancient-Statehood” by John J. Dwyer (Red River Press)

7. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine (One World)

8. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

9. “Godly Influence On and Off the Field: The Life of Chuck Bowman” by Marshall Snipes and John O’Dell (Commonwealth Press)

10. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Twelve Days of Christmas in Oklahoma” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

2. “Poopsie Gets Lost” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

3. “Knock Knock” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

4. “Mary Had a Little Glam” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

5. “Your Alien” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

6. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

7. “Nugget and Fang: Friends Forever–Or Snack Time?” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

8. “A Little Chicken” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

9. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

10. “Caring for Your Lion” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

— From staff reports

