Oklahoma best-sellers for June 12, 2022

FICTION

1. “A Game of Retribution” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

2. “A Game of Fate” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

3. “How to Be Eaten” by Maria Adelmann (Little Brown and Company)

4. “When I Grow Up I Want to Be a List of Further Possibilities” by Chen Chen (BOA Editions)

5. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

6. “A Touch of Malice” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

7. “A Touch of Ruin” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

8. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

9. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub (Riverhead Books)

10. “Queerly Beloved” by Susie Dumond (Dial Press)

NONFICTION

1. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine (One World)

2. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “The Oklahomans, Vol. 2: The Story of Oklahoma and Its People: Statehood-2020s” by John J. Dwyer (Red River Press)

5. “The Elegant and Edible Garden: Design a Dream Kitchen Garden to Fit Your Personality, Desires, and Lifestyle” by Linda Vater (Cool Springs Press)

6. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

7. “Great Work of Your Life: A Guide for the Journey to Your True Calling” by Stephen Cope (Bantam)

8. “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma” by Hannibal B. Johnson (Eakin Press)

9. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

10. “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (And Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar” by Alan Shipnuck (Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster)

CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (Kokila)

2. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

3. “Gallant” by V. E. Schwab (Greenwillow Books)

4. “Where’s Waldo?” by Martin Handford (Candlewick Press)

5. “Goodnight OKC” by Junior League of OKC (Independently Published)

6. “Papasaurus” by Stephan Lomp (Chronicle Books)

7. “Daughter of the Deep” by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)

8. “The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie Parade” by Max Brallier (Viking Books for Young Readers)

9. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)

10. “Stretchy McHandsome” by Judy Schachner (Dial Books)

— From staff reports