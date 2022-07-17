Oklahoma best-sellers for July 17, 2022

FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Self-Portrait with Ghost: Short Stories” by Meng Jin (Mariner Books)

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown and Company)

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

6. “She Had Some Horses” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

7. “A Calm and Normal Heart: Stories” by Chelsea T. Hicks (Unnamed Press)

8. “Lapvona” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin Press)

9. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

10. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

NONFICTION

1. “Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons” by John Paul Brammer (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Confessions of a Recovering Engineer: Transportation for a Strong Town” by Charles L. Marohn (Wiley)

4. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

5. “IRL: Finding Our Real Selves in a Digital World” by Chris Stedman (Broadleaf Books)

6. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

7. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

8. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)

9. “Marauders: Standing Up to Vigilantes in the American Borderlands” by Patrick Strickland (Melville House Publishing)

10. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “King Froderick of Basschundia: Tales of Basschundia, Volume I” by Brian Paul Cross (Hound Dog Publishing)

2. “King Froderick at War: Tales of Basschundia, Volume II” by Brian Paul Cross (Hound Dog Publishing)

3. “Baa, Baa, Tap Sheep” by Kenda Henthorn (Sleeping Bear Press)

4. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

5. “Gallant” by V. E. Schwab (Greenwillow Books)

6. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Puffin Books)

7. “The Adventures of Captain Underpants” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Inc.)

8. “The Day the Crayons Came Home” by Drew Daywalt (Philomel Books)

9. “The Daughter of the Deep” by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)

10. “What Will I Do with My Love Today?” by Kristin Chenoweth (Thomas Nelson)

