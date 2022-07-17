 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma best-sellers for July 17, 2022

  • 0

FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Self-Portrait with Ghost: Short Stories” by Meng Jin (Mariner Books)

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown and Company)

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

6. “She Had Some Horses” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

7. “A Calm and Normal Heart: Stories” by Chelsea T. Hicks (Unnamed Press)

People are also reading…

8. “Lapvona” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin Press)

9. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

10. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

NONFICTION

1. “Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons” by John Paul Brammer (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Confessions of a Recovering Engineer: Transportation for a Strong Town” by Charles L. Marohn (Wiley)

4. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

5. “IRL: Finding Our Real Selves in a Digital World” by Chris Stedman (Broadleaf Books)

6. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

7. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

8. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)

9. “Marauders: Standing Up to Vigilantes in the American Borderlands” by Patrick Strickland (Melville House Publishing)

10. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “King Froderick of Basschundia: Tales of Basschundia, Volume I” by Brian Paul Cross (Hound Dog Publishing)

2. “King Froderick at War: Tales of Basschundia, Volume II” by Brian Paul Cross (Hound Dog Publishing)

3. “Baa, Baa, Tap Sheep” by Kenda Henthorn (Sleeping Bear Press)

4. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

5. “Gallant” by V. E. Schwab (Greenwillow Books)

6. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Puffin Books)

7. “The Adventures of Captain Underpants” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Inc.)

8. “The Day the Crayons Came Home” by Drew Daywalt (Philomel Books)

9. “The Daughter of the Deep” by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)

10. “What Will I Do with My Love Today?” by Kristin Chenoweth (Thomas Nelson)

— From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Author Khaled Hosseini praises 'brilliant' daughter for coming out as transgender

Bestselling author Khaled Hosseini took to social media on Tuesday to celebrate his 21-year-old daughter for coming out as transgender. In a touching Instagram post, the "Kite Runner" and "A Thousand Splendid Suns" writer praised his daughter, Haris, for teaching him and their family "so much about bravery," "truth" and "what it means to live authentically." "I have known about Haris' journey ...

The Doobie Brothers tell their tale in 'Long Train Runnin' '

The Doobie Brothers tell their tale in 'Long Train Runnin' '

"Long Train Runnin': Our Story of The Doobie Brothers" isn't loaded with the tales of debauchery you'd get from books about, say, the Stones, Led Zeppelin or Mötley Crüe. More than most bands, the Doobies, as depicted by frontmen Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons, were all just down-to-earth dudes who wrote a bunch of beloved boogie-rock songs and went about their business without an excess of ...

Review: 'Till the Wheels Fall Off,' by Brad Zellar

Review: 'Till the Wheels Fall Off,' by Brad Zellar

FICTION: An intersection of past and present, music and memory animates this memorable portrait of a young man and his small Midwestern town. "Till the Wheels Fall Off" by Brad Zellar; Coffee House Press (328 pages, $17.85) ——— For many of us, a specific soundtrack accompanies the memories of our youth. Pick a year and location and an eclectic mixtape emerges, and one is instantly transported. ...

Review: 'The Poet's House,' by Jean Thompson

Review: 'The Poet's House,' by Jean Thompson

FICTION: A young gardener becomes besotted by poets — and poetry — in this amusing and true-to-life story. "The Poet's House" by Jean Thompson; Algonquin (320 pages, $26.95) ——— When we meet Carla at the opening of "The Poet's House," the latest literary charmer from fictionista Jean Thompson, she's 21 years old and just a few pages away from quitting her job working for a Northern California ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert