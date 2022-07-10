Oklahoma best-sellers for July 10, 2022

In a way, author Eliot Schrefer writes in the introduction to his new book, he wrote “Queer Ducks (And Other Animals)” for his 11-year-old self. That’s how old he was when he started “lingering over the Fruit of the Loom ads in my brother’s Rolling Stone and realized I was attracted to other guys.” It was a scary self-discovery for a young boy in the 1990s, and, Schrefer writes, “the young ...