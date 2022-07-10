Oklahoma best-sellers for July 10, 2022

FICTION
1. “Coffee, Shopping, Murder, Love” by Carlos Allende (Red Hen Press)
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “A Calm and Normal Heart: Stories” by Chelsea T. Hicks (Unnamed Press)
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
6. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub (Riverhead Books)
7. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)
8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “For Those Who Are Lost” by Julia Bryan Thomas (Sourcebooks Landmark)
10. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)
NONFICTION
1. “Laughing Buddha Tai Chi” by Rick Krause (Independently Published)
2. “Overground Railroad: The Green Book & Roots of Black Travel in America” by Candacy Taylor (Harry N. Abrams)
3. “Route 66: The Mother Road” by Michael Wallis (St. Martin’s Griffin)
4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
5. “Route 66 Then and Now” by Joe Sonderman (Pavilion Books)
6. “The Little Book of Route 66” by Orange Hippo! (Orange Hippo!)
7. “Measure of a Man: From Auschwitz Survivor to Presidents’ Tailor” by Martin Greenfield and Wynton Hall (Regnery History)
8. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)
9. “A Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” by Connie Cronley (University of Oklahoma Press)
10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Black Girls Left Standing” by Juliana Goodman (Feiwel & Friends)
2. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
3. “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson (Kokila)
4. “All of Us Villains” by Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman (Tor Teen)
5. “The Midnight Orchestra” by Jessica Khoury (Clarion Books)
6. “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)
7. “I Love You As Big As Oklahoma” by Rose Rossner (Hometown World)
8. “Ron Finds His Courage” by Dee Dee Chumley (2B Publishing LLC)
9. “The Fort” by Gordon Korman (Scholastic Press)
10. “Flames of Hope” by Tui T. Sutherland (Scholastic Press)
— From staff reports