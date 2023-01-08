Oklahoma best-sellers for Jan. 8, 2023

FICTION

1. “Queen of Myth and Monsters” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

3. “Legends & Lattes” by Travis Baldree (Tor Books)

4. “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

5. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay Books)

6. “Babel” by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

7. “Penny” by Karl Stevens (Chronicle Books)

8. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

9. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley Books)

10. “The Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis (Dutton)

NONFICTION

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

4. “Catching the Light” by Joy Harjo (Yale University Press)

5. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships” by Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster)

6. “The Osage Indian Murders: The True Story of a Multiple Murder Plot to Acquire the Estates of Wealthy Osage Tribe Members” by Lawrence J. Hogan (Amlex)

7. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

8. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

9. “Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto” by Tricia Hersey (Little, Brown Spark)

10. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

2. “All of Us Villains” by Amanda Foody and C. L. Herman (Tor Teen)

3. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

4. “Moon Rising: A Graphic Novel” by Tui T. Sutherland (Graphix)

5. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

6. “Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” by Brandy Colbert (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)

7. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

8. “Cozy in Love” by Jan Brett (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

9. “Gender Swapped Greek Myths” by Karrie Fransman (Faber & Faber)

10. “Angel of Greenwood” by Randi Pink (Square Fish)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.