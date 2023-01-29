 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma best-sellers for Jan. 29, 2023

  • 0

FICTION

1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

2. “The Veritas Codex” by Betsey Kulakowski (Babylon Books)

3. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom Books)

4. “Peculiar Activities” by Mark Jones (Wild Rose Press)

5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

6. “Our Wives Under the Sea” by Julia Armfield (Flatiron Books)

7. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor Books)

8. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powyss Mathers (Unbound)

People are also reading…

9. “Hell Bent” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books)

10. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

NONFICTION

1. “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron Books)

2. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House)

3. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

4. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf Publishing Group)

5. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

6. “Just a Moment of Peace: True Stories, First World War and Christmas” by M. C. Lafayette (Independently Published)

7. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

8. “The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron Books)

9. “The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President — And Why It Failed” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron Books)

10. “The Creative ACT: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Snack Cabinet Sabotage” by Jarrett Lerner (Aladdin Paperbacks)

2. “Missed Meal Mayhem” by Jarrett Lerner (Aladdin Paperbacks)

3. “There’s a Mouse in the House of Representatives” by Shannon Olson (Xulon Press)

4. “Nat the Cat Takes a Nap” by Jarrett Lerner (Simon Spotlight)

5. “Geeger the Robot Goes to School” by Jarrett Lerner (Aladdin Paperbacks)

6. “EngiNerds” by Jarrett Lerner (Aladdin Paperbacks)

7. “Introducing Joyfull Lee” by June Coleman (Christian Faith Publishing, Inc)

8. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

9. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

10. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.

— From Staff Reports

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Decent People,' by De'Shawn Charles Winslow

Review: 'Decent People,' by De'Shawn Charles Winslow

FICTION: A small Southern town in the 1970s — and a couple — are torn by a mysterious triple murder. "Decent People" by De'Shawn Charles Winslow; Bloomsbury (272 pages, $28) ——— In "Decent People," his second novel, author De'Shawn Charles Winslow has a lot to say about a lot of things. In fewer than 300 pages, Winslow takes on love, racism, Black masculinity, morality, hypocrisy and justice ...

Behind-the-scenes drama almost derailed Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford’s classic ‘The Way We Were’

Behind-the-scenes drama almost derailed Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford’s classic ‘The Way We Were’

“The Way They Were: How Epic Battles and Bruised Egos Brought a Classic Hollywood Love Story to the Screen” by Robert Hofler; Citadel (304 pages, $28) ——— It was a movie nobody liked making. The producer worried it cost too much, yet the director felt he was spending too little. The leading man called the script “a piece of junk,” and the leading lady complained her best scenes were cut. Even ...

Have camera, will travel: A Chicago taxi driver took pictures of his passengers for years. His new book is titled ‘Fares’

Have camera, will travel: A Chicago taxi driver took pictures of his passengers for years. His new book is titled ‘Fares’

CHICAGO — The Checker taxi garage was a massive place, just to the north of North Avenue and stretching from Wells Street west to North Park Avenue. It was a wild and busy and noisy place, a human beehive. Allan Lee Koss was in and out of there hundreds, likely thousands, of times. He drove for Checker from 1977 to 1988. He drove nights and, for him, it was a good job. And why not? If memory ...

Review: 'Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone,' by Benjamin Stevenson

Review: 'Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone,' by Benjamin Stevenson

Books in brief "Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone" by Benjamin Stevenson; Mariner Books (384 pages, $28.99) ——— You know the kind of mystery where the explanation comes pouring out at the end in great detail and you, the reader, gnash your teeth because there was no way on Earth you could have solved it because you didn't have all of the facts? Well, Benjamin Stevenson's narrator, ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Sam Smith was spat at in the street after changing their pronouns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert