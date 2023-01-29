Oklahoma best-sellers for Jan. 29, 2023

FICTION

1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

2. “The Veritas Codex” by Betsey Kulakowski (Babylon Books)

3. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom Books)

4. “Peculiar Activities” by Mark Jones (Wild Rose Press)

5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

6. “Our Wives Under the Sea” by Julia Armfield (Flatiron Books)

7. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor Books)

8. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powyss Mathers (Unbound)

9. “Hell Bent” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books)

10. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

NONFICTION

1. “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron Books)

2. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House)

3. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

4. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf Publishing Group)

5. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

6. “Just a Moment of Peace: True Stories, First World War and Christmas” by M. C. Lafayette (Independently Published)

7. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

8. “The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron Books)

9. “The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President — And Why It Failed” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron Books)

10. “The Creative ACT: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Snack Cabinet Sabotage” by Jarrett Lerner (Aladdin Paperbacks)

2. “Missed Meal Mayhem” by Jarrett Lerner (Aladdin Paperbacks)

3. “There’s a Mouse in the House of Representatives” by Shannon Olson (Xulon Press)

4. “Nat the Cat Takes a Nap” by Jarrett Lerner (Simon Spotlight)

5. “Geeger the Robot Goes to School” by Jarrett Lerner (Aladdin Paperbacks)

6. “EngiNerds” by Jarrett Lerner (Aladdin Paperbacks)

7. “Introducing Joyfull Lee” by June Coleman (Christian Faith Publishing, Inc)

8. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

9. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

10. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.

— From Staff Reports