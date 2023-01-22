Oklahoma best-sellers for Jan. 22, 2023

FICTION

1. “Queen of Myth and Monsters” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

3. “Hell Bent” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books)

4. “Legends & Lattes” by Travis Baldree (Tor Books)

5. “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

6. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

7. “How High We Go In the Dark” by Sequoia Nagamatsu (William Morrow & Company)

8. “King of Battle and Blood” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

9. “Yinka, Where Is Your Husband?” by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn (Pamela Dorman Books)

10. “Stella Maris” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf Publishing Group)

NONFICTION

1. “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron Books)

2. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House)

3. “Women With Money: The Judgment-Free Guide to Creating the Joyful, Less Stressed, Purposeful (And, Yes, Rich) Life You Deserve” by Jean Chatzky (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Ageproof: Living Longer Without Running Out of Money or Breaking a Hip” by Jean Chatzy and Michael F. Roizen with Ted Spiker (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “How to Money: Your Ultimate Visual Guide to the Basics of Finance” by Jean Chatzky and Kathryn Tuggle (Roaring Brook Press)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

8. “Catching the Light” by Joy Harjo (Yale University Press)

9. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

10. “Foraging in Oklahoma” by Andrew Black (Full Circle Press)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

2. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

3. “The Underpants” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

4. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

5. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

6. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

7. “The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea” by Axie Oh (Feiwel & Friends)

8. “Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

9. “American Born Chinese” by Gene Luen Yang (First Second)

10. “Peekaboo Rex!” by Sandra Boynton (Boynton Bookworks)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. — From Staff Reports