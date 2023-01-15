 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma best-sellers for Jan. 15, 2023

FICTION

1. “Between Two Fires” by J. D. Colbert (Red Bird Publishing)

2. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

4. “Liberation Day: Stories” by George Saunders (Random House)

5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

7. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books)

8. “Now is Not the Time to Panic” by Kevin Wilson (Ecco Press)

9. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom Books)

10. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

4. “A Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” by Connie Cronley (University of Oklahoma Press)

5. “Never Home Alone: From Microbes to Millipedes, Camel Crickets, and Honeybees, the Natural History of Where We Live” by Rob Dunn (Basic Books)

6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

7. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

8. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing Group)

9. “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Mary E. Jones Parrish (Trinity University Press)

10. “Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America” by Dahlia Lithwick (Penguin Press)

CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Group)

2. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

3. “The Stolen Heir” by Holly Black (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

4. “Rumble Fish” by S. E. Hinton (Delacorte Press)

5. “Tex” by S. E. Hinton (Delacorte Press)

6. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

7. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

8. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)

9. “Sorcery of Thorns” by Margaret Rogerson (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

10. “Moon Rising: A Graphic Novel” by Tui T. Sutherland (Graphix)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.

