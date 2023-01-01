 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma best-sellers for Jan. 1, 2023

FICTION

1. “Queen of Myth and Monsters” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

2. “King of Battle and Blood” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

5. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

7. “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “Broken Statue” by Bob Perry (iUniverse)

9. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

10. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Rooted to Rise: The Redwood Legacies of Life-Anchoring People” by Sherri Coale (Soul Shine Press)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing Group)

4. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks–Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

5. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

6. “Life and Death of an Oil Man: The Career of E. W. Marland” by John Joseph Mathews (University of Oklahoma Press)

7. “West Wing and Beyond: What I Saw Inside the Presidency” by Pete Souza (Voracious)

8. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter Publishers)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

3. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

4. “When Stars Come Out” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

5. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

6. “The Bad Guys” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic Press)

7. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

8. “The Hawthorne Legacy” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

9. “The Bad Guys in the Others” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic Paperbacks)

10. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.

