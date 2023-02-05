FICTION

1. “Kilometer 101” by Maxim Osipov (New York Review of Books)

2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

3. “How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley Books)

4. “The Reunion” by Kayla Olson (Atria Books)

5. “Rock Paper Scissors: And Other Stories” by Maxim Osipov (New York Review of Books)

6. “Women Talking” by Miriam Toews (Bloomsbury Publishing)

7. “Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

9. “Queen of Myth and Monsters” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

10. “The Book of Goose” by Yiyun Li (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

NONFICTION

1. “The Long Road to Happy–A Sister’s Journey Through Her Brother’s Disabilities” by Diane Morrow-Kondos (The RoadRunner Press)

2. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House)

3. “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron Books)

4. “Jack Sh*t: Voluptuous Bagels and Other Concerns of Jack Friedman” by Barry Friedman (Babylon Books)

5. “The January 6th Report” by Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol (Celadon Books)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Never Give An Inch: Fighting for the America I Love” by Mike Pompeo (Broadside Books)

8. “Unwinding Anxiety: New Science Shows How to Break the Cycles of Worry and Fear to Heal Your Mind” by Judson Brewer (Avery Publishing Group)

9. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

10. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)

CHILDREN/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

2. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

3. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

4. “The Underpants” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

5. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

6. “When Stars Brush Earth” by Laurel Thomas (Wild Rose Press)

7. “The Foxling” by Byron W. Luby (Foxling Studios)

8. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” by Judy Blume (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

9. “Stones of Promise” by Laurel Thomas (Wild Rose Press)

10. “Loveblock” by Christopher Franceschelli (Harry N. Abrams)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.

— From Staff Reports