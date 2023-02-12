FICTION

1. “Whose Names Are Unknown” by Sanora Babb (University of Oklahoma Press)

2. “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press)

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

4. “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

5. “Women Talking” by Miriam Toews (Bloomsbury Publishing)

6. “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson (Ballantine Books)

7. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Stella Maris” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf Publishing Group)

10. “A Touch of Ruin” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Jack S*it: Voluptuous Bagels and Other Concerns of Jack Friedman” by Barry Friedman (Babylon Books)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Between Two Fires: The Creek Murders and the Birth of the Oil Capital of the World” by J. D. Colbert (Red Bird Publishing)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

5. “I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us” by Kristin Chenoweth (Harper Celebrate)

6. “Joke Was On Me: A Comedian’s Memoir” by Barry Friedman (Balkan Press)

7. “The Creative ACT: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

8. “Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America” by Dahlia Lithwick (Penguin Press)

9. “The Nineties: A Book” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Books)

10. “Holy Envy: Finding God in the Faith of Others” by Barbara Taylor (HarperOne)

CHILDREN/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Just Like Grandma” by Kim Rogers (Heartdrum)

2. “Living Ghosts and Mysterious Monsters: Chilling American Indian Stories” by Dan Sasuweh Jones (Scholastic)

3. “Heartstopper #1” by Alice Oseman (Graphix)

4. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)

5. “World of Eric Carle: 12 Board Books” by Eric Carle (Pi Kids)

6. “Spot’s Tractor” by Eric Hill (Warne Frederick & Company)

7. “Chain of Thorns” by Cassandra Clare (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

8. “My First Book of Houseplants” by Duopress Labs (Duopress)

9. “Dog Man” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

10. “Angel of Greenwood” by Randi Pink (Square Fish)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.