Oklahoma best-sellers for Dec. 4, 2022

FICTION

1. “The Last Chairlift” by John Irving (Simon & Schuster)

2. “St. James Investigates” by Inez B. Phillips (Wild Rose Press)

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

5. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books)

6. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

7. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

8. “Still Life” by Sarah Winman (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

NONFICTION

1. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing Group)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “Catching the Light” by Joy Harjo (Yale University Press)

5. “The Osage Indian Murders: The True Story of a Multiple Murder Plot to Acquire the Estates of Wealthy Osage Tribe Members” by Lawrence J. Hogan (Amlex)

6. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

7. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron Books)

9. “Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding... Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-Class Metropolis” by Sam Anderson (Crown Publishing Group)

10. “Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me” by Ralph Macchio (Dutton)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)

2. “Not Our Summer” by Casie Bazay (Running Press Kids)

3. “Paint By Sticker Kids: Holly Jolly Christmas” by Workman Publishing (Workman Publishing)

4. “Gender Swapped Greek Myths” by Karrie Fransman (Faber & Faber)

5. “The Truth about Mrs. Claus” by Meena Harris (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

6. “Escape Goat” by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins)

7. “The Twelve Days of Christmas in Oklahoma” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

8. “We Are Still Here!: Native American Truths Everyone Should Know” by Traci Sorell (Charlesbridge Publishing)

9. “The Bad Guys” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic Press)

10. “Hippos Go Berserk!” by Sandra Boynton (Boynton Bookworks)

