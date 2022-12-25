 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who is sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Oklahoma best-sellers for Dec. 25, 2022

  • 0

FICTION

1. “A Botanist’s Guide to Parties and Poisons” by Kate Khavari (Crooked Lane Books)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

3. “Autumn’s Traitor” by Hannah Parker (Counterpoise Press)

4. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

7. “Penny” by Karl Stevens (Chronicle Books)

8. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

People are also reading…

9. “A Christmas Carol and Other Stories” by Charles Dickens (Oxford University Press)

10. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

NONFICTION

1. “Rooted to Rise: The Redwood Legacies of Life-Anchoring People” by Sherri Coale (Soul Shine Press)

2. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing Group)

3. “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

5. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

6. “The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II” by Buzz Bissinger (Harper)

7. “Winter World: The Ingenuity of Animal Survival” by Bernd Heinrich (Ecco Press)

8. “Riverwalking: Reflections on Moving Water” by Kathleen Dean Moore (Harper Perennial)

9. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter Publishers)

10. “God’s Dog: A Celebration of the North American Coyote” by Hope Ryden (iUniverse)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Secret Zoo” by Bryan Chick (Greenwillow Books)

2. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)

3. “It’s Not Summer Without You” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

4. “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Puffin Books)

5. “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg (Clarion Books)

6. “Twas the Night Before Christmas in Oklahoma” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

7. “Christmas Train” by David Miles (Familius)

8. “Jan Brett’s the Nutcracker” by Jan Brett (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

9. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition” by J. K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)

10. “Cozy in Love” by Jan Brett (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rock ‘n’ roll never forgives: New book details backstage battles between music’s biggest bands

Rock ‘n’ roll never forgives: New book details backstage battles between music’s biggest bands

“You Started It: Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Most Notorious and Bitter Feuds” by Ken McNab; Backbeat (279 pages, $24.95) ——— All you need is lawyers. Sure, rock stars wail about love onstage. Offstage, though, they rail. Often it’s against bandmates and in lawsuits. Ken McNab’s “You Started It: Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Most Notorious and Bitter Feuds” details these battles. They usually spring from three different ...

Review: 'Secrets Typed in Blood,' by Stephen Spotswood

Review: 'Secrets Typed in Blood,' by Stephen Spotswood

FICTION: A wildly entertaining third mystery for female detective duo Pentecost and Parker. "Secrets Typed in Blood" by Stephen Spotswood; Doubleday (384 pages, $27) ——— One day in January 1947, a kidnapper snatches a baby from its pram in Central Park. He demands a ransom of $10,000 and warns the parents against contacting the police: "We have people everywhere." It becomes a case for Lillian ...

‘The Number Ones’ explores 20 No. 1 hits that ‘ruptured’ music from the Beatles to Soulja Boy

‘The Number Ones’ explores 20 No. 1 hits that ‘ruptured’ music from the Beatles to Soulja Boy

While plucking the 20 most momentous Billboard No. 1 hits over six-plus decades, music critic Tom Breihan skipped over no shortage of notable Georgia artists, from Gladys Knight and Ray Charles, to R.E.M. and OutKast. The ones that made the cut in his new book “The Number Ones”? Atlanta’s Soulja Boy, the man behind the 2007 surprise hit “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” and hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd ...

Review: 'Birds and Us,' by Tim Birkhead

Review: 'Birds and Us,' by Tim Birkhead

NONFICTION: An exploration of the fascinating world of birds, chronicling how humans have interacted with them throughout the ages. "Birds and Us" by Tim Birkhead; Princeton University Press (496 pages, $35) ——— "My aim in this book," Tim Birkhead writes in "Birds and Us," "is to share my enthusiasm for birds and to explain the varied ways that our relationships with them have changed through ...

Review: 'Please Be Advised,' by Christine Sneed

Review: 'Please Be Advised,' by Christine Sneed

FICTION: Told entirely through corporate memos, Sneed's novel is a delightful, sometimes poignant, satire. "Please Be Advised: A Novel in Memos" by Christine Sneed; 7.13 Books (255 pages, $19.99) ——— Please be advised: The "Workflow Specialist," here at Quest Industries, has concerns. "Outdated paper files," he warns us, have left most cubicles "filled with highly flammable corporate twaddle ...

Watch Now: Related Video

A jury has found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert