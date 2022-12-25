Oklahoma best-sellers for Dec. 25, 2022

FICTION

1. “A Botanist’s Guide to Parties and Poisons” by Kate Khavari (Crooked Lane Books)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

3. “Autumn’s Traitor” by Hannah Parker (Counterpoise Press)

4. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

7. “Penny” by Karl Stevens (Chronicle Books)

8. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

9. “A Christmas Carol and Other Stories” by Charles Dickens (Oxford University Press)

10. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

NONFICTION

1. “Rooted to Rise: The Redwood Legacies of Life-Anchoring People” by Sherri Coale (Soul Shine Press)

2. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing Group)

3. “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

5. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

6. “The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II” by Buzz Bissinger (Harper)

7. “Winter World: The Ingenuity of Animal Survival” by Bernd Heinrich (Ecco Press)

8. “Riverwalking: Reflections on Moving Water” by Kathleen Dean Moore (Harper Perennial)

9. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter Publishers)

10. “God’s Dog: A Celebration of the North American Coyote” by Hope Ryden (iUniverse)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Secret Zoo” by Bryan Chick (Greenwillow Books)

2. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)

3. “It’s Not Summer Without You” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

4. “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Puffin Books)

5. “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg (Clarion Books)

6. “Twas the Night Before Christmas in Oklahoma” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

7. “Christmas Train” by David Miles (Familius)

8. “Jan Brett’s the Nutcracker” by Jan Brett (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

9. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition” by J. K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)

10. “Cozy in Love” by Jan Brett (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)