Oklahoma best-sellers for Dec. 18, 2022

Don't miss "Last Circle of Love" by Lorna Landvik; Lake Union (275 pages, $14.95) ——— Minneapolis writer Lorna Landvik's latest novel, "Last Circle of Love," wants you to think it's about S-E-X, but really, it's all about love. The ladies of the Naomi Circle of All Souls church are miffed. They had planned to put together a modest cookbook to sell as a church fundraiser, but then they saw the ...