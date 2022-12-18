 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma best-sellers for Dec. 18, 2022

FICTION

1. “The French Professor” by Susanne Huffman and Mindy Nix (Vanguard Press)

2. “Autumn’s Traitor” by Hannah Parker (Counterpoise Press)

3. “The Last Chairlift” by John Irving (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Autumn’s Tithe” by Hannah Parker (Counterpoise Press)

5. “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

6. “Stella Maris” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf Publishing Group)

7. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

8. “Liberation Day: Stories” by George Saunders (Random House)

9. “The Light Pirate” by Lily Brooks-Dalton (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing Group)

3. “His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” by Jon Meacham (Random House Trade)

4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

5. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

6. “Catching the Light” by Joy Harjo (Yale University Press)

7. “Vagina Obscura” by Rachel E. Gross (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

9. “The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic Society)

10. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Underpants” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

2. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

3. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Yearling Books)

5. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

6. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)

7. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

8. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

9. “Twelve Days of Christmas in Oklahoma” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

10. “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost (Dutton Books for Young Readers)

