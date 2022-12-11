Oklahoma best-sellers for Dec. 11, 2022

“Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman,” edited by Alan Taylor. (Henry Holt, $32.) Clearly, Alan Rickman wrote these journals only for himself; the entries are terse, revealing little. (As the New York Times said, if Rickman had written “The Metamorphosis,” it would have been one line: “Woke as bug.”) Still, for fans of the late actor these entries are glimpses into his world, if not his ...