 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma best-sellers for Dec. 11, 2022

  • 0

FICTION

1. “The Last Chairlift” by John Irving (Simon & Schuster)

2. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

4. “Bel Canto” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

5. “Commonwealth” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

6. “Magician’s Assistant” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

7. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

People are also reading…

9. “Galatea: A Short Story” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press)

10. “Still Life” by Sarah Winman (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

NONFICTION

1. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

2. “A Question of Respect: Bringing Us Together in a Deeply Divided Nation” by Ed Goeas and Celinda Lake (Morgan James Publishing)

3. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

6. “Weight… That’s Not All!: Giving Up Dieting & Food Behavior Gimmicks and Buy Into Your Healing & Freedom in Christ Instead” by Lesli Bryan (Independently Published)

7. “This Is the Story of a Happy Marriage” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

8. “Dumpster Diving: Finding Treasure in the Discarded Moments” by Lori Klickman (Xulon Press)

9. “Rooted to Rise: The Redwood Legacies of Life-Anchoring People” by Sherri Coale (Soul Shine Press)

10. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Secret Zoo: Riddles and Danger” by Bryan Chick (Greenwillow Books)

2. “Run, Little Chaski!” by Mariana Llanos (Barefoot Books)

3. “Counting Colors” by Rose Nestling (Cottage Door Press)

4. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

5. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)

6. “The Underpants” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

7. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

8. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

9. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

10. “Hop on Pop” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'A Song of Comfortable Chairs,' by Alexander McCall Smith

Review: 'A Song of Comfortable Chairs,' by Alexander McCall Smith

Books in brief "A Song of Comfortable Chairs" by Alexander McCall Smith; Pantheon (240 pages, $27) ——— That title could apply to virtually all of the 23 cozy, lyrical novels McCall Smith has written about Botswana's Precious Ramotswe, but it's particularly applicable to this one, in which the subject is frequently furnishings. Colleague Grace Makutsi's husband runs a furniture store that will ...

The 10 best books of 2022: A Mason-Dixon mission, ‘Rabbit Hutch’ and, oh yeah, Bob Dylan

The 10 best books of 2022: A Mason-Dixon mission, ‘Rabbit Hutch’ and, oh yeah, Bob Dylan

It was a particularly good year for excellent books and 10 is way too few. In order of authors’ names: “Planes” (Knopf) by Peter C. Baker: A criminally underrated novel about the ways our choices resonate far beyond ourselves, without our knowledge, in directions we never anticipate. The Evanston, Illinois-based Baker tells compassionate parallel stories: A Muslim woman in Rome pieces together ...

Holiday books: Nonfiction

Holiday books: Nonfiction

“Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman,” edited by Alan Taylor. (Henry Holt, $32.) Clearly, Alan Rickman wrote these journals only for himself; the entries are terse, revealing little. (As the New York Times said, if Rickman had written “The Metamorphosis,” it would have been one line: “Woke as bug.”) Still, for fans of the late actor these entries are glimpses into his world, if not his ...

Review: 'Silent Spring Revolution,' by Douglas Brinkley

Review: 'Silent Spring Revolution,' by Douglas Brinkley

NONFICTION: Historian charts the rise of the U.S. environmental movement. "Silent Spring Revolution" by Douglas Brinkley; Harper (857 pages, $40) ——— In 1969, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland caught fire. Lead — a leading cause of kidney and brain damage — was a key ingredient in gasoline and spewed out of tailpipes around the country. DDT was a widely used pesticide. And nuclear bombs were ...

Holiday books: Fiction

Holiday books: Fiction

“The Marriage Portrait,” by Maggie O’Farrell. (Knopf, $28.) Following her award-winning “Hamnet,” O’Farrell once again delves into 16th-century history, on this occasion taking her reader into Renaissance Italy to tell the tale of a young duchess. Lucrezia is taken to a country villa by her husband, Alfonso, the ruler of Ferrara. As she sits down to dinner with him, it dawns on her that he ...

Review: 'A Dangerous Business,' by Jane Smiley

Review: 'A Dangerous Business,' by Jane Smiley

FICTION: Two Gold Rush-era working girls set out to solve some murders. "A Dangerous Business" by Jane Smiley; Alfred A. Knopf (210 pages, $28) ——— It seems odd to call a novel about prostitution and murder light, but "A Dangerous Business," Jane Smiley's umpteenth book, oddly is. In 1851 Eliza Ripple is married off to a man who's not nearly as rich as he's made out to be, but far more brutal ...

Daughter honors memory of her dad, who lost a leg shooting famous photos of D-Day invasion in WWII

Daughter honors memory of her dad, who lost a leg shooting famous photos of D-Day invasion in WWII

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Not long after Allied troops landed on Normandy's Omaha Beach during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, the very first photographs from the French battlefield were widely published in American newspapers, magazines and journals. Those images were taken by U.S. Army 165th Signal Corps Capt. Herman V. Wall, who was aboard one of the first landing crafts to reach the Easy Red ...

Review: 'Animal Life,' by Audur Ava Ólafsdóttir, translated from the Icelandic by Brian FitzGibbon

Review: 'Animal Life,' by Audur Ava Ólafsdóttir, translated from the Icelandic by Brian FitzGibbon

FICTION: A thoughtful meditation on midwifery and the difficulty of living in the light, set in the darkness of the Icelandic winter. "Animal Life" by Audur Ava Ólafsdóttir, translated from the Icelandic by Brian FitzGibbon; Black Cat (192 pages, $17) ——— Oddly, my fascination with words may have begun with snails in seventh-grade biology. I still remember, lo these many decades later, ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Trevor Noah gives 'special shout-out to Black women' as he bows out of 'The Daily Show'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert