Oklahoma best-sellers for Dec. 11, 2022

FICTION
1. “The Last Chairlift” by John Irving (Simon & Schuster)
2. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)
4. “Bel Canto” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)
5. “Commonwealth” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)
6. “Magician’s Assistant” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)
7. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)
9. “Galatea: A Short Story” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press)
10. “Still Life” by Sarah Winman (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
NONFICTION
1. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)
2. “A Question of Respect: Bringing Us Together in a Deeply Divided Nation” by Ed Goeas and Celinda Lake (Morgan James Publishing)
3. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham (Random House)
4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
6. “Weight… That’s Not All!: Giving Up Dieting & Food Behavior Gimmicks and Buy Into Your Healing & Freedom in Christ Instead” by Lesli Bryan (Independently Published)
7. “This Is the Story of a Happy Marriage” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)
8. “Dumpster Diving: Finding Treasure in the Discarded Moments” by Lori Klickman (Xulon Press)
9. “Rooted to Rise: The Redwood Legacies of Life-Anchoring People” by Sherri Coale (Soul Shine Press)
10. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Secret Zoo: Riddles and Danger” by Bryan Chick (Greenwillow Books)
2. “Run, Little Chaski!” by Mariana Llanos (Barefoot Books)
3. “Counting Colors” by Rose Nestling (Cottage Door Press)
4. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
5. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)
6. “The Underpants” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)
7. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
8. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
9. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)
10. “Hop on Pop” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)