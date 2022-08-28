Oklahoma best-sellers for Aug. 28, 2022

FICTION
1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books)
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
4. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay Books)
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
6. “Fire in Beulah” by Rilla Askew (Penguin Books)
7. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)
People are also reading…
9. “Upgrade” by Blake Crouch (Ballantine Books)
10. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
2. “Path Lit By Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Fighting for Survival: My Journey Through Boxing Fame, Abuse, Murder, and Resurrection” by Christy Martin with Ron Borges (Rowman & Littlefield Publishers)
4. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
5. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)
6. “Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District” by Hannibal B. Johnson (Arcadia Publishing)
7. “Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life” by Lulu Miller (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux (Andrews McMeel Publishing)
9. “Out Of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” by George W. Bush (Crown Publishing Group)
10. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History” by Karlos K. Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Poopsie Gets Lost” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)
2. “The Secret Starling” by Judith Eagle (Walker Books Us)
3. “Love You Forever” by Robert Munsch (Firefly Books)
4. “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn (Margaret K. McElderry Books)
5. “Anatomy: A Love Story” by Dana Schwartz (Wednesday Books)
6. “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renee Watson (Kokila)
7. “The Amazing Spider-Man: My Mighty Marvel First Book” by Marvel Entertainment (Abrams Appleseed)
8. “Simon B. Rhymin’” by Dwayne Reed (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
9. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
10. “The King of Kindergarten” by Derrick Barnes (Nancy Paulsen Books)