Oklahoma best-sellers for Aug. 21, 2022

FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

4. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books)

6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Three Guys in a Grunt Bar” by Richard Rennels (Independently Published)

8. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

9. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10. “A Touch of Malice” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Osage Indian Murders” by Laurence J. Hogan (Amlex)

2. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton: Oil, Greed, and Murder on the Osage Reservation” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)

5. “Also a Poet: Frank O’Hara, My Father, and Me” by Ada Calhoun (Grove Press)

6. “What Happened To You: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron Books)

7. “Path Lit By Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

8. “They Called Him Coach: Faye O’Dell: The Journey of a Marine, the Influence of a Man” by Mary Susan O’Dell Conway (Oklahoman Hall of Fame)

9. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

10. “Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life” by Lulu Miller (Simon & Schuster)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “When Stars Come Out” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

2. “Heartstopper Volume 1” by Alice Oseman (Graphix)

3. “B Is For Bison: A National Parks Primer” by Greg Paprocki (Babylit)

4. “Heartstopper Volume 3” by Alice Oseman (Graphix)

5. “Heartstopper Volume 2” by Alice Oseman (Graphix)

6. “Baa, Baa Tap Sheep” by Kenda Henthorn (Sleeping Bear Press)

7. “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson (Puffin Books)

8. “Dark and Shallow Lies” by Ginny Myers Sain (Razorbill)

9. “The Night Before Second Grade” by Natasha Wing (Grosset & Dunlap)

10. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury YA)

— From staff reports

