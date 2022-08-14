Oklahoma best-sellers for Aug. 14, 2022

FICTION
1. “The Work Wife” by Alison B. Hart (Graydon House)
2. “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books)
3. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)
4. “A Touch of Malice” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. “The Last White Man” by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead Books)
8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “The Book Eaters” by Sunyi Dean (Tor Books)
10. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)
NONFICTION
1. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)
2. “Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life” by Lulu Miller (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux (Andrews McMeel Publishing)
4. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
5. “Out Of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” by George W. Bush (Crown Publishing Group)
6. “Tulsa Movie Theaters” by Steve Clem and Maggie Brown (Arcadia Publishing)
7. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
8. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin Books)
9. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
10. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)
CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “When Stars Come Out” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)
2. “Where’s Waldo? Double Trouble at the Museum” by Martin Handford (Candlewick Press)
3. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
4. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
5. “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Puffin Books)
6. “The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister (Northsouth Books)
7. “Atlas of Dinosaur Adventures: Step Into a Prehistoric World” by Emily Hawkins (Wild Eyed Editions)
8. “Baa Baa Tap Sheep” by Kenda Henthorn (Sleeping Bear Press)
9. “Long Lost” by Jacqueline West (Greenwillow Books)
10. “Knight Owl” by Christopher Denise (Christy Ottaviano Books-Little Brown and Hachette)
