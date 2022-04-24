 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

Oklahoma best-sellers for April 24, 2022

  • 0

FICTION

1. “Fierce Poison” by Will Thomas (Minotaur Books)

2. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powys Mathers (Unbound)

3. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf Publishing Group)

4. “The Sacred Bridge” by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

5. “Take My Hand” by Dolen Perkins-Valdez (Berkley Books)

6. “Time is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

7. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books)

8. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Holt McDougal)

9. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner Book Company)

People are also reading…

NONFICTION

1. “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole” by Susan Cain (Crown Publishing Group)

2. “Hope is a Verb: My Journey of Impossible Transformation” by Amy Downs (PTFTB LLC)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “Dare to Inspire: Sustain the Fire of Inspiration in Work and Life” by Allison Holzer (Da Capo Lifelong Books)

5. “Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

6. “Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens the Unsolved Murder Cases of the Civil Rights Era” by Jerry Mitchell (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Still Just a Geek: An Annotated Memoir” by Wil Wheaton (William Morrow & Company)

8. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

9. “Real Wild West 101 Ranch: The 101 Ranch and the Creation of the American West” by Michael Wallis (St. Martin’s Griffin)

10. “And Satan Came Also: An Inside Political History of Oklahoma City” by Albert McRill (Full Circle Press)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Nugget and Fang” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

2. “Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. “What Will I Do With My Love Today?” by Kristin Chenoweth (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Bunny Finds Easter” by Laura Sassi (Zonderkidz)

5. “Nugget and Fang Go to School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

6. “Love is Kind” by Laura Sassi (Zonderkidz)

7. “Little Ewe” by Laura Sassi (Beaming Books)

8. “Your Alien” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

9. “No Bunnies Here” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

10. “Your Alien Returns” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

— From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Janelle Monáe comes out as nonbinary and shares their rather unique pronouns

Janelle Monáe comes out as nonbinary and shares their rather unique pronouns

LOS ANGELES — Janelle Monáe’s gender-identity journey is continuing, with the queer multitalented artist coming out publicly this week as nonbinary. And what are Monáe’s pronouns, you might ask? “My pronouns are free-ass motherf— and they/them, her/she,” the performer and newly minted author told The Times in a feature published Thursday ahead of her appearance at the Los Angeles Times ...

After publisher pulls book by white professor on ‘trap feminism,’ founder speaks out

After publisher pulls book by white professor on ‘trap feminism,’ founder speaks out

Last week, the publisher of “Bad and Boujee: Toward a Trap Feminist Theology” pulled it from distribution after critics raised concerns about the white author’s qualifications to write on the book’s stated topics of the “Black experience, hip-hop music, ethics, and feminism.” Among those critics was author Sesali Bowen, who coined the concept of trap feminism years ago. At its core was how ...

Tuesday Read: 'Whiteness in Plain View,' by Chad Montrie

Tuesday Read: 'Whiteness in Plain View,' by Chad Montrie

NONFICTION: Minnesota's long anti-Black history is focus of new book. "Whiteness in Plain View" by Chad Montrie; Minnesota Historical Society Press (263 pages, $19.95) ——— Lincoln Steffens was a famous muckraking journalist whose exposés on corruption in the nation's major metropolitan areas, including Minneapolis, in the early years of the 20th century were compiled in a historic work, "The ...

Review: 'From Hollywood with Love' as zippy and fun as the rom-coms it honors

Review: 'From Hollywood with Love' as zippy and fun as the rom-coms it honors

"From Hollywood With Love" by Scott Meslow; Dey Street Books (432 pages, $27.99) ——— Who doesn't enjoy a good romantic comedy? Grumps and cynics, maybe. But for the rest of us, rom-coms have been providing comfort viewing and distorted ideas of how love is supposed to work since long before Harry Burns met Sally Albright. The rom-com has evolved quite a bit over the last three-plus decades ...

Another Chicago book? Yes indeed, ‘A History Lover’s Guide’ spans the city’s birth to our cemeteries.

Another Chicago book? Yes indeed, ‘A History Lover’s Guide’ spans the city’s birth to our cemeteries.

CHICAGO — There are a lot of books written about Chicago and why not? This is an ever-fascinating place, filled with vivid characters, interesting places and buildings, and dramatic, funny or often bloody events that have and continue to provide enough material for hundreds of novels, nonfiction works and guidebooks. Many of these Chicago books are excellent, some modestly appealing and more ...

Review: 'Passersthrough,' by Peter Rock

Review: 'Passersthrough,' by Peter Rock

FICTION: The author's 11th novel is an eerie exploration to uncover the origins of a 25-year-old mystery in the woods. "Passersthrough" by Peter Rock; Soho Press (233 pages; $26) ——— Like Peter Rock's 10 previous works of fiction, his new novel mixes characters who live on the margins of society with those in the mainstream. His best-known book, "My Abandonment" (later adapted into a film ...

Dick Simpson’s latest book looks at democracy through a Chicago lens. He shares thoughts on corruption and making our democracy better.

Dick Simpson’s latest book looks at democracy through a Chicago lens. He shares thoughts on corruption and making our democracy better.

CHICAGO — University of Illinois Chicago professor Dick Simpson has lived a life in Chicago’s political and academic spheres for more than 50 years: 44th Ward alderman from 1971-1979; executive board member of the Illinois Political Science Association, a former congressional candidate, political consultant, author and has served on transition teams that advised elected officials such as ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Rhea Perlman reveals status of marriage to Danny DeVito: 'Glory days'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert