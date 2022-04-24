Oklahoma best-sellers for April 24, 2022

FICTION

1. “Fierce Poison” by Will Thomas (Minotaur Books)

2. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powys Mathers (Unbound)

3. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf Publishing Group)

4. “The Sacred Bridge” by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

5. “Take My Hand” by Dolen Perkins-Valdez (Berkley Books)

6. “Time is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

7. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books)

8. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Holt McDougal)

9. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner Book Company)

NONFICTION

1. “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole” by Susan Cain (Crown Publishing Group)

2. “Hope is a Verb: My Journey of Impossible Transformation” by Amy Downs (PTFTB LLC)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “Dare to Inspire: Sustain the Fire of Inspiration in Work and Life” by Allison Holzer (Da Capo Lifelong Books)

5. “Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

6. “Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens the Unsolved Murder Cases of the Civil Rights Era” by Jerry Mitchell (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Still Just a Geek: An Annotated Memoir” by Wil Wheaton (William Morrow & Company)

8. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

9. “Real Wild West 101 Ranch: The 101 Ranch and the Creation of the American West” by Michael Wallis (St. Martin’s Griffin)

10. “And Satan Came Also: An Inside Political History of Oklahoma City” by Albert McRill (Full Circle Press)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Nugget and Fang” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

2. “Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. “What Will I Do With My Love Today?” by Kristin Chenoweth (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Bunny Finds Easter” by Laura Sassi (Zonderkidz)

5. “Nugget and Fang Go to School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

6. “Love is Kind” by Laura Sassi (Zonderkidz)

7. “Little Ewe” by Laura Sassi (Beaming Books)

8. “Your Alien” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

9. “No Bunnies Here” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

10. “Your Alien Returns” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

