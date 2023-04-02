FICTION

1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

3. “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)

4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

5. “Never Never” by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street Press)

6. “My Cousin Rachel” by Daphne du Maurier (Sourcebooks Landmark)

7. “Fire in Beulah” by Rilla Askew (Penguin Books)

8. “Old Babes in the Wood: Stories” by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday Books)

9. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)

10. “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery/Saga Press)

NONFICTION

1. “The Real Work: On the Mystery of Mastery” by Adam Gopnik (Liveright Publishing Corporation)

2. “Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History” by Bill Janovitz (Hachette Books)

3. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

5. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

6. “Paris to the Moon” by Adam Gopnik (Random House Trade)

7. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond (Crown Publishing Group)

8. “Jack S*it: Voluptuous Bagels and Other Concerns of Jack Friedman” by Barry Friedman (Babylon Books)

9. “Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Mary E. Jones Parrish (Trinity University Press)

10. “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home” by Benjamin Hall (Harper)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Twenty Questions” by Mac Barnett and Christian Robinson (Candlewick Press)

2. “My Powerful Hair” by Carole Lindstrom and Steph Littlebird (Harry N. Abrams)

3. “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom and Michaela Goade (Roaring Brook Press)

4. “Circle” by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen (Candlewick Press)

5. “Triangle” by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen (Candlewick Press)

6. “Sam & Dave Dig a Hole” by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen (Candlewick Press)

7. “Square” by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen (Candlewick Press)

8. “The Wolf, the Duck, and the Mouse” by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen (Candlewick Press)

9. “Remember” by Joy Harjo (Random House Studio)

10. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)