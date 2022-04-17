Oklahoma best-sellers for April 17

FICTION
1. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner Book Company)
2. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf Publishing Group)
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton (Little Brown and Company)
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
6. “The Atlas Six” by Olivie Blake (Tor Books)
7. “The Leopard Is Loose” by Stephan Harrigan (Knopf Publishing Group)
8. “Shadows Reel” by C. J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “My Heart Is a Chainsaw” by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery/Saga Press)
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
NONFICTION
1. “Colored People: A Memoir” by Henry Louis Gates (Vintage)
2. “Stony the Road: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow” by Henry Louis Gates (Penguin Books)
3. “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song” by Henry Louis Gates (Penguin Books)
4. “Dead Weight: A Memoir in Essays” by Randall Horton (Northwestern University Press)
5. “Who’s Black and Why?: A Hidden Chapter from the Eighteenth-Century Invention of Race” by Henry Louis Gates (Belknap Press)
6. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)
7. “Mothers & Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)
8. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)
9. “Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon Books)
10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
2. “Dark Sky Rising: Reconstruction and the Dawn of Jim Crow” by Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Scholastic)
3. “Not Now Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)
4. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)
5. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
6. “One Sheep, Two Sheep” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)
7. “The Flames of Hope” by Tui T. Sutherland (Scholastic Press)
8. “Gallant” by V. E. Schwab (Greenwillow Books)
9. “Too Many Carrots” by Katy Hudson (Picture Window Books)
10. “One Busy Bunny” by Robie Rogge (Little Simon)
