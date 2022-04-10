Oklahoma best-sellers for April 10

FICTION

1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. “The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow & Company)

3. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

4. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books)

5. “French Braid” by Anne Tyler (Knopf Publishing Group)

6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Company)

8. “Hidden Agendas” by D. Marshall Craig (White Bird Publications)

9. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton (Little Brown and Company)

10. “The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections” by Eva Jurczyk (Poisoned Pen Press)

NONFICTION

1. “Sean Cummings Irish Pub: Famous Recipes from ‘Your Local’” by Sean Cummings (Sean Cummings)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon Books)

4. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

5. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks—Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

6. “Death in a Promised Land: The Tulsa Race Riot of 1921” by Scott Ellsworth (LSU Press)

7. “Keanu Reeves’ Guide to Kindness: 50 Simple Ways to Be Excellent” by Hardie Grant (Hardie Grant Books)

8. “How to Take Over the World: Practical Schemes and Scientific Solutions for the Aspiring Supervillain” by Ryan North (Riverhead Books)

9. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter Publishers)

10. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck with Justin Trask Haskins (Forefront Books)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Being Mary Bennet” by J. C. Peterson (Harperteen)

2. “Nothing: Nothing Can Separate You from God’s Love!” by Natalee Creech (Worthy Kids)

3. “Stone Soup” by Jon J. Muth (Scholastic Press)

4. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

5. “Nana Loves You More” by Jimmy Fallon (Feiwel & Friends)

6. “All of Us Villains” by Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman (Tor Teen)

7. “Sisters of the Winter Wood” by Rena Rossner (Redhook)

8. “One Sheep, Two Sheep” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)

9. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

10. “One for All” by Lillie Lainoff (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)