OAFCon, old-school comic con with nationwide reputation, returning to Norman

  • Updated
Comics photo for OAFCon

Vintage comic books will be the star of the show when OAFCon2022 takes place this weekend in Norman.

 Jimmie Tramel

Oklahoma’s most old-school comic convention is back this weekend.

The Oklahoma Alliance of Fans (OAF) is presenting its annual OAFCon event 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Embassy Suites in Norman. Admission is $5. Kids 12 and under are free.

OAFCon has a nationwide reputation as an old-school con and diehard collectors consider it a can't-miss event. The con will have a vendor room populated by sellers of comic books, vintage toys, movie posters and other collectibles one is unlikely to see at other show. A news release said attendees can buy, sell or trade with more than 60 exhibitors who will occupy almost 100 booths.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to view and purchase works by regional comic artists, experience an original art presentation, hear readings of upcoming books on comic fandoms, witness the presentation of a forthcoming OAF Legends statue that celebrates longtime members and partake in a live collectibles auction. OAF, founded in 1967, is known for bringing together old and new friends with an emphasis on building a community of fandoms.

The featured guest at OAFCon 2022 is Mike Chapman, an author who has interviewed Ronald Reagan, Muhammad Ali, Robert Redford, Lou Ferrigno, Edd “Kookie” Byrnes and four movie Tarzans. Chapman is a recognized authority on wrestling and wrote the biography of legendary wrestler Dan Hodge.

Also among guests is Anthony Tollin, a professional comic colorist whose work includes hit DC stories like Crisis on Infinite Earths and Batman’s A Death in the Family.

Other guests are J. David Spurlock, renowned comic book historian and Director of the Wally Wood Estate; Buddy Saunders, a founder of MyComicShop.com (the largest comic store in the world) who will be promoting his new book; and Steve Borock, comic book grading legend and senior consignment director for MyComicShop.com.

For more information, visit www.oafcon.net or Facebook www.facebook.com/oafcon.

