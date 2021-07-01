No 'Joke': Tulsa comedian Barry Friedman's new book shows all sides of the stand-up life

Barry Friedman thought it would be a simple enough task — spend a couple of weeks filling in any of the literary potholes that might still exist in “Road Comic,” his first memoir, to ready it for republication.
Friedman, a Tulsa writer and commentator who has worked as a professional comedian for more than three decades, had recently published “Four Days and a Year Later,” a moving, at times harrowing recounting of the drug-related death of his son, Paul. His publisher thought a good follow-up would be to re-release “Road Comic,” which was first published in 2002.
“I knew I didn’t want to republish the book as it is,” Friedman said. “There was so much that I really wanted to edit out, and redo. One example: A person who read it commented on the ‘gratuitous debauchery’ in the book. I knew there was no way to tell the story without debauchery of some sort, so I wanted to make it work without being ‘gratuitous.’”
The COVID-19 pandemic, with its proscriptions against public gatherings and most travel — two things that are necessary for professional comedians — meant that Friedman had to time to focus on the work he wanted to do on his first book.
The result of that work turned into Friedman’s fourth book, “The Joke Was on Me: A Comedian’s Memoir,” recently published by Balkan Press.
“For all intents, it’s basically a new book,” he said. “I would estimate that there are maybe 10 paragraphs from ‘Road Comic’ that made it into this book. It’s really about looking at myself as I was at the time I wrote that book.”
It is a picaresque recounting of Friedman’s career as a working comedian, beginning with his winning a comedy contest held at the Trade Winds East Motel, which he did by “doing jokes about peeing in a lake and girls eating corn dogs at state fairs and impersonating Carroll O’Connor as Archie Bunker.”
That first night becomes something of a leitmotif through the book, as Friedman describes sometimes bizarre, sometimes outrageous, sometimes outrageously bizarre episodes from life on the comedy circuit, pointing out that he would not be in such a situation if he had not gone on stage during an open mic night at a Tulsa hotel.
“The Joke Was on Me” provides a concise, clear-eyed look at the business of being a comedian — the mechanics of getting booked at comedy venues, night clubs, casino lounges; the endless travel; the camaraderie and competition among comics; the hierarchy of billing, from opening act to headliners.
The book also offers an equally unflinching look at Friedman’s personal life during this time, describing relationships with women ranging from brief, though eye-opening, encounters to romances that managed to endure, if only for a while, the rigors of life spent mostly on the road.
It is a way for Friedman to embody what he calls the best advice he ever received from a fellow comic: “Tell some truth up there.”
“I really just wanted to make it better than it was,” he said. “And to do that, I had to write an entirely new book. I’m not now the person I was when I wrote the first book, but I also had to be honest about the fact that I was that person years ago. So in a way it’s something of a meta-look at my life.”
Friedman continues to perform — later this year he will travel to the Bahamas, where he has had an annual gig for some 35 years — although the venues that used to feature comics aren’t as numerous as in years past.
“Comedy was dying before COVID came along,” he said. “The club scene is going away. Most of my friends in the business were working cruise ships — and we know how well that industry has been doing the past couple of years.”
Still, Friedman said, the unique charge a comedian gets when a joke told from the stage lands perfectly on an audience’s collective funny bone hasn’t diminished.
“They don’t pay you to be on stage,” Friedman said. “What they pay you for are all the things you have to go through to get onto that stage — the phone calls, the emails, the traveling, booking hotel rooms, all that. Those 45 minutes or so that you’re on stage — that’s the joy of it.”
