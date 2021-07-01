No 'Joke': Tulsa comedian Barry Friedman's new book shows all sides of the stand-up life

It is a way for Friedman to embody what he calls the best advice he ever received from a fellow comic: “Tell some truth up there.”

“I really just wanted to make it better than it was,” he said. “And to do that, I had to write an entirely new book. I’m not now the person I was when I wrote the first book, but I also had to be honest about the fact that I was that person years ago. So in a way it’s something of a meta-look at my life.”

Friedman continues to perform — later this year he will travel to the Bahamas, where he has had an annual gig for some 35 years — although the venues that used to feature comics aren’t as numerous as in years past.

“Comedy was dying before COVID came along,” he said. “The club scene is going away. Most of my friends in the business were working cruise ships — and we know how well that industry has been doing the past couple of years.”

Still, Friedman said, the unique charge a comedian gets when a joke told from the stage lands perfectly on an audience’s collective funny bone hasn’t diminished.