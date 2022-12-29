'Me and Paul:' Willie Nelson book lays bares his adventures with closest friend

Ray Wylie Hubbard, who is scheduled to be among Hangover Ball performers Jan. 1 at Cain’s Ballroom, sang at Paul English’s memorial service in 2020.

Paul English?

Among other things, English was Willie Nelson’s longtime drummer, rascal, encourager, bodyguard, bookkeeper and gun-toting appearance fee collector.

One of the songs Hubbard sang at English’s memorial service was the obvious one: “Me and Paul.”

Nelson wrote “Me and Paul“ for a 1971 album (“Yesterday’s Wine”). The song was a peek into the road adventures Nelson shared with his best pal.

I guess Nashville was the roughest

But I know I’ve said the same about them all

We received our education

In the cities of the nation, me and Paul

If you want the rest of the story, a recommended read is “Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship.” Nelson, with assistance from David Ritz, wrote the released-in-September book about his partner in music and crime.

“I consider anyone who keeps me out of jail a hero,” wrote Nelson. “Paul did it at least twice.”

The super power of English, Nelson’s drummer for 53 years, was his ability to pop out of thin air to rescue the country music legend from peril. Occasionally, red-level threats were angry husbands or boyfriends. You romancing my girl?

Related to that topic: Mabee Center General Manager Tony Winters recently shared a story about receiving a letter for Nelson prior to a Nelson show at the venue.

Winters read aloud the letter to Nelson and his crew. The letter said something like “You may not remember me, but I ran a radio station in Nashville. What you might remember is you ran off with my wife.”

Winters was urged to keep reading. Said the letter: “Later on in life, I realized it was the best thing anybody ever did for me.”

That story isn’t in the book, but there is plenty of Oklahoma in its 200-plus pages, including multiple mentions of Bob Wills, who is eternally linked to Tulsa because he turned Cain’s Ballroom into the Carnegie Hall of western swing music.

Waylon Jennings wrote the song “Bob Wills is Still the King“ in the mid-1970s. The lyrics included this line: “It don’t matter who’s in Austin, Bob Wills is still the king.” English took that as a slight because, at the time, Nelson was ruling Austin. English voiced his objection to Jennings, who said he meant no offense. For what it’s worth, Nelson sided with Jennings. Wills was still the king.

Names of other Oklahoma-connected music artists appear in the book. Mae Axton. Jim Keltner (the major league drummer admired English’s playing ability, according to the book). Leon Russell.

In 1988, the year that Nelson took part in a Will Rogers Day parade in Claremore, he named Russell as his favorite performer.

“Leon was a bridge to a new generation of fans,” Nelson wrote in the book. “He was one of the greatest entertainers. Great pianist, writer and singer. Nine years younger than me, he kept his country roots and combined them with rock and soul. He became a cultural avatar. His Mad Dogs and Englishmen Tour with Joe Cocker set the world on fire.”

Nelson again referenced Russell when talking about the 1973 launch of the Willie Nelson Fourth of July Picnic music festival.

“The idea was simple,” Nelson said. “Leon Russell would rustle up the hippies, and I’d rustle up the rednecks. By then, though, it was tough telling the two apart.”

Muskogee (Nelson digs you) and Tulsa snared mentions in the book. Nelson said he once made good money in Tulsa playing dominoes.

Win some, lose some. Nelson wrote that he was beaten by Ray Charles in chess. Yes, blind Ray Charles. Anything is possible when you go adventuring with Willie and Paul. They were this close to going into business with Jack Ruby when you-know-what happened in Dallas.

“It’s been said that a good friend knows all your best stories,” Nelson wrote. “But a best friend has lived them with you.”

Nelson and Jennings became the faces of the outlaw country movement in the ‘70s. English was the real outlaw. He was arrested more than 100 times as a teen, and he made a living in not-always-legal ways as an adult. He wore a red-lined black cape on stage and jokingly referred to himself as the devil.

“If you’re asking ‘Who’s crazier — Willie or Paul?’ The answer is simple: Who the hell knows?” Merle Haggard once said.

That quote appears in the book. So does this one from Oklahoma music artist Roger Miller: “Martin and Lewis were a great comedy team — and they were good musicians — but they didn’t last. They fell out. Willie and Paul are probably a better comedy team and better musicians — and they have lasted, and hell will freeze over before they ever fall out.”

A 65-year friendship ended when English died Feb. 11, 2020.

Hubbard, born in Soper, Okla., fulfilled an English request when he performed at the celebration of life. They shared adventures, too. In Hubbard’s autobiography, he recalled an instance when English and Nelson’s road manager knocked on his door at 3 a.m. and “abducted” him for a Dallas-to-Milwaukee beer festival bus trip. They didn’t give Hubbard time to pack. English advised Hubbard he could borrow Nelson’s toothbrush.

The intent of the “Me and Paul” book was to bring English “back.”

“Why were Paul and I so devoted to each other?” Nelson wrote. “Good question. That’s another reason I wrote this book — to show the mystical connection between me and Paul. ... It was like I knew him before we ever met. And now that he’s gone, he’s still here. He still knows me. He still lives in my heart and in the hearts of everyone whose lives he touched.”