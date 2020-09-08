Marvel paying tribute to Native American heritage in November

“Marvel’s Voices started in 2018, which grew and evolved from a popular Marvel podcast into a larger program within our comics,” said Cebulski said.

“Marvel’s Voices No. 1, our first anthology in this program, was released this past February, and the reception from fans was incredible. It was clear we needed to do more to lift up more voices and talent and increase representation in and behind our stories. This book is the first step of our next expansion of the program to not only elevate the diverse talent we already have at Marvel, but also discover new writers and artist who can bring their voices to our characters, both old and new. And this is only the beginning.”

In addition to the new Marvel’s Voices comic, Veregge illustrated Native American heritage tribute variant covers for other comic titles that will feature Dani Moonstar, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Thor depicted in his Formline style.