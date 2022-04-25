 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Make-A-Wish youth Calvin Fisher completes wish by becoming author

  Updated
  • 0
Calvin Fisher

Calvin Fisher signed a book contract at Yorkshire Publishing in 2019. He will attend a Friday, April 29 signing for his debut novel. 

 Jimmie Tramel, Tulsa World file

Calvin Fisher’s wish was to be an author. Wish granted and work completed, he will attend a 4 p.m. Friday, April 29 book signing at Eskimo Joe’s in Stillwater.

In 2019, Make-A-Wish Oklahoma announced it had partnered with Tulsa’s Yorkshire Publishing to help Fisher secure a book contract.

Fisher’s soon-to-debut novel is “Stolen Angels.” Growing up with a multitude of medical conditions, Fisher found solace in reading. During nights spent sick, he buried himself in the pages of novels his mother found for him. To this day, he maintains his love of literature, believing that fiction offers an outlet to display the quiet truths in life.

Said a news release about his book: “All things eventually end. Each and every thing created has been created before and will succumb to the passage of time. Entropy is the natural state of life, yet Quintin always felt this fact could be circumvented. Glancing up at the 100-foot wall, crafted from stones larger than most houses out east, Isel seemed in direct defiance of time itself.”

When Quintin and Fre arrive in Isel, they are on a quest for more information. When they stumble into the depths of a crime ring, the Emerald Syphon, a simple heist changes their future. As they learn to navigate their new world, they meet Selyne, a princess in denial about her own future and place in the kingdom. They must learn, together, to embrace their true selves while accepting the path now laid before them.

The news release said Fisher will continue to write, trying his best to express the wonders he discovers in life.

