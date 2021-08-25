Magic City to host latest Oprah Book Club choice Thursday

Honoree Fanonne Jeffers, whose recently published first novel "The Love Songs of W.E.B. du Bois" was chosen this week by Oprah Winfrey from her book club, will take part in a virtual event 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, with Magic City Books.

Jeffers, an award-winning poet and a professor of literature and creative writing at the University of Oklahoma, will discuss her epic novel, which is one of the most anticipated books of the year.

The novel tells the story of Ailey Pearl Garfield, a young African-American woman who embarks on a journey through her family’s past, uncovering the shocking tales of generations of her ancestors in the deep South. In the course of the story, Ailey must learn to embrace her full heritage, a legacy of oppression and resistance, bondage and independence, cruelty and resilience that is the story – and the song – of America itself.

Jeffers is the author of five poetry collections, including "The Age of Phillis," which won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work in Poetry, was longlisted for a National Book Award, and was a finalist for the PEN/Voelcker Award for Poetry and the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for Poetry.