A book (“Your Black is Beautiful”) from local authors tells a story — and there’s a story behind the story.

“At an early age, my daughter questioned the way she looked,” said Crystal Baker Turner, who wrote the book with young Christiana Elizabeth.

“Growing up in a predominantly white area (Collinsville/Owasso), she was often the only Black girl around, and sometimes the other children didn’t want to play with her. So, to help her embrace her God-given beauty and self image, I often told her how beautiful she was. As I noticed her continue to question the texture of her hair and darker skin, the words, ‘Your Black is Beautiful’ became a popular phrase in our home.”

The mother-to-daughter encouragement blossomed into a book that surpassed the author’s expectations (she said it showed up on Amazon’s bestseller list the first week of release) and has reached many children and educators of different cultures.

“We have had the privilege to read our book to several of Tulsa’s children and teach them about the importance of diversity,” Turner said. “Many Blacks, parents, educators, whites and parents of biracial children have personally thanked us for writing our book and sharing our story.”

“Your Black is Beautiful” is available at Black Wall Street Tees & Souvenirs, Black Wall Street Corner Store & More and via Amazon.