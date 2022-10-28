 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local creatives combine on book about ghost who prefers Thanksgiving over Halloween

  Updated
Henry Hates Halloween

"Henry Hates Halloween" is a new book from local creators Samantha Ryan and Brittany Wardlow.

Henry is ready for Thanksgiving?

Local artist Brittany Wardlow and author Samantha Ryan released the illustrated children’s book, “Henry Hates Halloween.” Despite being a ghost, Henry hates one thing the most and there’s no in between ... Henry hates Halloween!

What is Henry to do as the only ghost who hates Halloween?

He goes through the motions of Halloween to get to his favorite holiday, Thanksgiving.

The book marks the first Wardlow and Ryan collaboration. The story began with the idea of a ghost who dreaded fall and the coming spooky season.

“It’s a fun idea to think of Henry opposing all of these classic ghost ideas and just pushing through it to get to his real favorite time of the year: Thanksgiving,” Ryan said.

Wardlow, talking about her illustrative style, said, "I enjoyed the creative task of conveying his emotions with minimal detail. He’s endured Halloween for so many years that now he’s just entirely over it.

Ryan is a Tulsa-based writer. Her short stories have won writing competitions and she has been published online with ScreenRant. Unlike Henry, she’s always loved Halloween and all things creepy. In her free time, she makes desperate attempts to keep her plants alive.

Wardlow is an artist from Tulsa. A collector of new skills, she enjoys cosplay and artistic creation of any kind. For her day job, she teaches jiu-jitsu and given the correct circumstances, can subdue an enemy in six to 10 seconds.

The book is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble beginning Oct. 31.

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

