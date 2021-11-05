Local authors Michael Vance, R.A. Jones set book signing

Tulsa authors R.A. Jones and Michael Vance are scheduled for a joint book signing from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Gardner’s Used Books & Music, 4421 S. Mingo Road.

Jones and Vance will be selling books, comics and other publications they have written at their first and only signing of 2021.

Jones has been a freelance writer and editor for more than 30 years. His credits include newspaper and magazine columns, articles, short stories and novels. He has been a movie reviewer and commentator in newspapers and on radio. He assisted actor Gary Lockwood (Star Trek; 2001: A Space Odyssey) in the writing of Lockwood’s autobiography, “2001 Memories: An Actor’s Odyssey.”

Jones has scripted more than 100 issues of various comic book titles. Among the more noteworthy are Wolverine and Captain America for Marvel Comics; Harlan Ellison’s Dream Corridor for Dark Horse Comics; and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine for Malibu Comics. He also co-wrote, for Image Comics, Bulletproof Monk, which served as the basis for the 2003 movie of the same title.