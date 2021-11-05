 Skip to main content
Local authors Michael Vance, R.A. Jones set book signing
Local authors Michael Vance, R.A. Jones set book signing

Michael Vance

Author Michael Vance will be joined by fellow author R.A. Jones during an upcoming book signing at Gardner's Used Books & Music. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

Tulsa authors R.A. Jones and Michael Vance are scheduled for a joint book signing from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Gardner’s Used Books & Music, 4421 S. Mingo Road.

Jones and Vance will be selling books, comics and other publications they have written at their first and only signing of 2021.

Jones has been a freelance writer and editor for more than 30 years. His credits include newspaper and magazine columns, articles, short stories and novels. He has been a movie reviewer and commentator in newspapers and on radio. He assisted actor Gary Lockwood (Star Trek; 2001: A Space Odyssey) in the writing of Lockwood’s autobiography, “2001 Memories: An Actor’s Odyssey.”

Jones has scripted more than 100 issues of various comic book titles. Among the more noteworthy are Wolverine and Captain America for Marvel Comics; Harlan Ellison’s Dream Corridor for Dark Horse Comics; and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine for Malibu Comics. He also co-wrote, for Image Comics, Bulletproof Monk, which served as the basis for the 2003 movie of the same title.

Jones and Vance co-wrote the syndicated comic book and comic strip review column Suspended Animation for five years. Readers of Comic Buyer’s Guide magazine voted him “Favorite Writer About Comics” in 1985, and in 2006 he was inducted into the Oklahoma Cartoonists Collection Hall of Fame.

Vance, responsible for many short stories and novels, has been published in dozens of magazines and as a syndicated columnist and cartoonist in over 500 newspapers. His history book, “Forbidden Adventure: The History of the American Comics Group,” has been called a “benchmark in comics history”. It was reprinted in Alter Ego magazine #s 61 & 62.

Vance’s magazine work has been published in seven countries, and includes articles for Starlog, Jack & Jill and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Vance, who briefly ghosted the internationally syndicated comic strip Alley Oop for five years and has his own strip (Holiday Out) that was reprinted as a comic book, created the Oklahoma Cartoonists Collection housed in the Toy and Action Figure Museum in Pauls Valley.

His work has appeared in several comic book anthologies, and he is listed in three reference works, “The Who’s Who of American Comic Books,” “Comic Book Superstars” and “Who’s Who in New Pulp.”

