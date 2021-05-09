Life Senior Services hosts Writers Symposium

Tulsa World contributing food columnist Judy Allen will be one of four local authors featured as part of Life Senior Services Writers Symposium, a series of monthly in-person and virtual events beginning May 10.

The sessions, which are free to the public, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursdays at Legacy Plaza East, 5330 E. 31st St. They will also be available on Life Senior Services’ Facebook page.

Connie Cronley, whose career has included serving as the Tulsa Tribune restaurant reviewer, managing Tulsa Ballet and writing four books of nonfiction, will talk about “Stories from Real Life” on May 13.

Comedian and author Barry Friedman will tell people why “You Don’t Know Jack” on June 10. Friedman’s books include “Road Comic” and “The Joke Was on Me” about his adventures in the world of stand-up comedy, and the memoir “Four Days and a Year Later: An Elegy,” a moving account about the death of his son. He has for the past few years chronicled on Facebook his day-to-day dealings with his loquacious father, Jack Friedman.

Rabbi Marc Boone Fitzerman will talk about “My Writing Life: On (and Off) the Pulpit,” July 29. Fitzerman is the rabbi for Congregation B’Nai Emunah in Tulsa, a position he has held since 1985.