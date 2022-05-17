Library launches Summer Reading Program

The Tulsa City-County Library's annual Summer Reading Program promises to introduce readers of all ages to the “Oceans of Possibilities” that can be found between the covers of a book.

This year's program will run June 1-July 31, and will include free performances by local and national artists, book clubs, art lessons, story times, gaming nights, language classes, and chances to earn prizes.

Special events to kick-off the program will be held June 1 at the Schusterman-Benson Library 3333 E. 32nd Place; Nathan Hale Library, 6038 E. 23rd St.; Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.; Skiatook Library, 326 E. Rogers St.; and Charles Page Library, 551 E. 4th St., Sand Springs.

Prizes for reading a certain number of books during the two-month program range from free admission to such events as the Tulsa State Fair and games featuring the Tulsa Drillers and FC Tulsa to foods from area restaurants.

Those who go beyond the minimum number of books read are eligible for such prizes as laptop and tablet computers, game consoles and more.

To register, and for more information on rules and prizes: tulsalibrary.org/summer. One can also sign up for the program at any Tulsa City-County Library location.

