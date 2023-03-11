Bill Janovitz, author of “Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History,” is coming to Tulsa for a book signing.

Selected takeaways from Leon Russell biography

• Russell took the express lane to stardom when he served as the band leader for Joe Cocker’s legendary Mad Dogs and Englishmen Tour.

Later, when Russell was a musical performer on “Saturday Night Live,” John Belushi popped on the set and did a Cocker impression.

Recalled Ann Bell: “I remember Belushi saying, ‘Would it upset you if I came out in the middle of one of your songs and acted like Joe Cocker?’ Leon goes, ‘I’m not really into that,’ and then he came out anyway. It was awkward!”

• Russell built recording studios everywhere, including Grand Lake. Bob Dylan visited the Grand Lake studio more than once. The book said Dylan recorded “roughly an album’s worth of material there, and then scrapped it, making sure (it was erased) entirely.”

• Wayne Perkins, a Muscle Shoals session player and former Russell band member, said he showed a Russell album to Ronnie Van Zant while the first Lynyrd Skynyrd album was being recorded.

The Russell album included the track “Sweet Home Oklahoma.” Perkins said that’s where Van Zant got the idea for “Sweet Home Alabama.”

• Cheech Marin got Russell addicted to something, but your first guess is probably wrong.

“I took him to have sushi for the first time,” Marin said. “He fell in love with sushi, so every time he was in town, he would call me the night before, ‘Let’s go have some of that sushi.’ He got up at 7 o’clock, 8 o’clock at night. We’d go down and have sushi and then spend the rest of the night picking up musicians and singers around town and taking them back to his suite at the Chateau Marmont.”

• The book tells the story of how Denny Cordell, Russell’s partner on the Shelter Records label, met unsigned Tom Petty and his band (then named Mudcrutch) at the Ranch House diner (now Freeway Cafe) across from Church Studio.

Cordell gave Petty and his cash-strapped band mates a few thousand dollars in cash. He urged them to spend the night in Tulsa and go into Church Studio for a session the next day. Cordell liked what he heard and signed the band.

• Russell hired Gary Busey to be a drummer on his Will O’ the Wisp Tour. The book said Busey was swept up in the tribal vibes of being in a touring band: jamming on the bus, hamming it up onstage and running naked through a car wash for his only “shower” of the tour.

• Among people Janovitz interviewed for the book was actor Stuart Margolin, best-known for playing Angel Martin in “The Rockford Files” alongside Oklahoman James Garner.

How did Margolin and Russell intersect? “There was just this Hollywood scene,” Janovitz said. “I think Stuart Margolin was a songwriter. In fact, he had a contract with A&M Records, so he was on the lot at A&M. When they were doing the Mad Dogs and Englishmen rehearsal, he was writing songs. He’s the voice of like the circus barker on the Asylum Choir and I think he sort of helped give them their name, the Asylum Choir, that project with Leon and Mark Benno.”

• Russell acquired amusement park rides for what was going to become Leon Land in Glenpool. Leon Land never advanced past the idea stage.

Said Tom Russell, “They had all these things brought from the amusement park, out there in that field, where they probably sat until they rusted because nothing ever happened. And I used to go by years later; I’d still see remnants of the Tilt-a-Whirl sitting there.”