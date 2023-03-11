In writing the definitive book about the Master of Space and Time, Bill Janovitz treats readers to a master class in all things Leon Russell.
Janovitz is the author of “Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History.”
The almost-600-pages-in-length biography is so well-researched and thorough that Janovitz left no Rolling Stone unturned, including an instance when an up-in-years Russell ditched tour bus visitor Keith Richards with an “I’ve got to go to the bathroom” alibi and slipped off to bed — evidence that the Master of Space and Time was the ultimate authority when it came to determining the best use of his time. (He also had no qualms about ditching hospitals prematurely if things weren’t proceeding as quickly as he desired.)
Janovitz is returning to Tulsa, where some of his research was accomplished, for a book-signing event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave. For information and to register for a time slot, go to thechurchstudio.com.
People are also reading…
Among Janovitz’s 137 interview subjects for the book were a significant number of Tulsans (Russell moved to Tulsa around age 12) and Rushmore-worthy music figures: Elton John. Bruce Springsteen. Eric Clapton. Willie Nelson.
The availability of some music artists can be credited in part to them being off the road with time on their hands during the pandemic.
“But I think a lot of these people would have been predisposed to talk to me anyway because they love Leon and they want to evangelize a bit about what he meant,” Janovitz said in a phone interview.
“And a lot of these people are near the ends of their careers, and I think they are determined to, if not pay back debts, then at least sort of acknowledge Leon’s influence and things like that.”
Janovitz said Elton and Clapton provided “fantastic” interviews.
“Elton is famously a Leon disciple or acolyte,” the author said. “Clapton was a bit of a surprise in how generous and forthcoming and accurate his memory was. It was a really surprisingly fun interview for like an hour.”
The book tracks, in unparalleled detail, Russell’s rise from backing musician for Jerry Lee Lewis (their first team-up was at Cain’s Ballroom) to superstar session artist to ringleader of Joe Cocker’s Mad Dogs and Englishmen Tour. Then came solo stardom as one of the world’s top touring acts, a lapse from the spotlight and a late-in-life return to big stages with Elton at his side.
Springsteen watched a 1971 documentary film about the epic Mad Dogs and Englishmen Tour and was inspired to put together a band “just like that.”
“He mentioned that in his own book,” Janovitz said. “That was the reason I reached out to him and that gave me the excuse, anyway, to reach out to him. And it makes total sense, you know? I mean, that was the era where he was experimenting with different bands and formats and he was just coming of age, really, at that time.”
Janovitz described Nelson as one of the last “white whales” on the list of interview subjects he hoped to secure. There were a lot of layers of personnel to get through before reaching Nelson, who was ultimately delightful.
Connie Nelson shared a 1972 origin story of what led to a decades-long friendship between Willie and Leon.
Said Janovitz; “She painted this really vivid image of picking up this car — I guess it was a convertible, maybe — and just picking up some tapes for the drive back to Austin and pulling over to a phone booth and blasting (Russell’s “Carney” album) in the car so Willie could hear it over the phone from a phone booth in Texas. What a cinematic image that is.”
The Nelsons went to a Leon show shortly afterward and Willie concluded Russell was one of the greatest entertainers he had ever seen. Said Connie, “From that time on, pretty much, is when Willie started letting his hair grow and his beard.”
Russell had earlier decided to let his hair grow after getting a stink-eye from Frank Sinatra during a recording session. Of course that story is in the book.
Janovitz isn’t a full-time writer. He’s a music artist (his band, Buffalo Tom, opened for Counting Crows at Cain’s Ballroom in the mid-1990s) whose most recent book, released about 10 years ago, was “Rocks Off: 50 Tracks That Tell the Story of the Rolling Stones.”
He was casting around for what should be his next project and pitched his agent a Mad Dogs and Englishmen book. Agent opinion: Good idea, but too narrow in focus.
Said Janovitz: “Years go by and he sends me an email saying ‘You passed on Leon Russell, right?’ And I said ‘I did not pass on Leon Russell. In fact, if you recall, I wrote this pitch about maybe doing Mad Dogs.’
“So I knew I knew a pretty good amount about Leon, but I wasn’t like one of his LeonLifers. I knew basically the contours of his life story. I knew, for example, that he had started out with Jerry Lee Lewis and I knew that he came from Tulsa and I knew that he had become this first-call session guy. I didn’t know, for example, though, the extent of his arrangement stuff and how talented of an arranger he was during an era when that was really still a big, important thing.
“And I knew obviously about Mad Dogs and I knew a bit about him doing duets with Mary (McCreary), but I didn’t have those records. And then I knew about the comeback, but I didn’t know about all the intervening years. I certainly didn’t know about the sort of aftermath of even the reunion with with Elton.”
Janovitz embraced the opportunity to fill in the blanks after learning Russell’s estate (including his widow, Jan) desired a book about him. Janovitz agreed to write it because it would give him a chance to go on a guided tour through rock and roll history, as the title suggests.
“I would say my favorite era of rock and roll music is that sort of post-psychedelic era into the early ‘70s where not just a return to roots happened for a lot of these people that had already been around, like the Beatles and Stones and Clapton, but it was really this injection of gospel music,” Janovitz said.
“And I knew Leon was a pivotal figure in that. I was a huge fan of Mad Dogs and Englishmen as a young kid, even before my teen years. It was a weird record that had fallen into my lap and into my life and it was an obsession for me. So I knew about all that. It’s my favorite kind of music is this blend of rock ’n’ roll and gospel and soul and R&B.”
Plus, the challenge of writing rock biographies, said Janovitz, is finding a subject that hasn’t been written ad nauseum. Russell’s story was still ripe to be told.
The book spells out what made Russell an overdue Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee while also humanizing him, for better or worse, right down to his love of (too much) food and antique stores. Would you have ever imagined the old rocker was a lover of rom-coms?
“He was so disappointed in me when I wouldn’t watch the Hallmark channel for hours with him,” Jan said in the book.
Janovitz dedicated the book to “Tulsa Sound” drummer Jimmy Karstein, who took the author on a driving tour of Tulsa. Karstein died in 2022.