Legendary comic illustrator Neal Adams dies

Neal Adams, a giant among illustrators in the comic book industry, has died at age of 80.

In 2014, Comic Book Resources ranked Adams as the No. 1 Batman artist of all time. He and writer Denny O’Neil, who recently passed away, are credited with returning Batman to his creature-of-the-night roots in the 1970s after the campy television series of the 1960s.

Comic Book Resources wrote that Adams’ approach to realistic comic book art was dramatically different from most comic book art of the era: “For readers, it was akin to leaving Kansas and ending up in Oz. That’s how dramatic the shift was. And within a few years, everyone was trying to draw just like him.”

Adams was among guests at a Wizard World pop culture convention in Tulsa in 2014. In an interview prior to the convention, Adams was asked about taking Batman back to his dark roots.

Adams said the first Batman story in the 1930s was stolen from “The Shadow” and Batman seemed to be another version of that character, except creators decided he should (good idea!) look like a bat.

“As those artists continued forward and continued to do Batman — and, until the time of the television show — the character maintained a pretty significant darkness and mysteriousness and all the rest of that,” he said.

“All I did was I just ignored the television show and ignored the bad drawing and all the other things that were negative and kept the essence of the character that other people had created. ... All I really did was I brought him forward. I added anatomy and made the cape flow realistically. All I did was what everybody else did. I just did it a little better. I didn’t change anything, and I didn’t bring anything to the character. I just did him better.”

Adam made multiple appearances at Wizard World pop culture cons in Tulsa.

