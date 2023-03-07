Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Tulsa appearance by author David Grann, who be promoting his newest non-fiction work, "The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder."

Grann, best-known for "Killers of the Flower Moon," his recounting of the Osage Murders of the 1920s, will take part in an in-person event 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at All Souls Unitarian Church, 2952 S Peoria Avenue.

Tickets for the event are $38.97, which includes all taxes and fees, as well as copy of "The Wager," which will be published April 18 by Doubleday. Tickets can be purchased at magiccitybooks.com.

"The Wager" is about the English ship of the same name, that left on a secret mission in 1740 during war with Spain. About two years later, a handmade vessel with 30 men landed on the coast of Brazil, who said they were survivors of the Wager's shipwreck off the coast of Patagonia.

Six months later, another rickety raft appeared off the coast of Chile, with just three survivors, who claimed the other group were in fact mutineers. And so began the complex and twisted path to finding out the truth, which quickly became a life-or-death struggle once the British Admiralty began court-martial proceedings.

Grann is an award winning staff writer for The New Yorker and his book Killers of the Flower Moon was a finalist for the National Book Award and won the Edgar Allen Poe Award for best true crime book.