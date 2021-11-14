Helmerich winner Marilynne Robinson on the foundations of her fiction

The creation of “Housekeeping” she described as almost a haphazard thing.

“I had written some sketches, paragraphs, with no thought of using them as the basis of a novel,” she said. “Then I finished my dissertation and looked at them again. I could hear the voice.”

That voice belonged to Ruth, who, with her sister Lucille, is shunted off on a number of eccentric female family members after their mother kills herself, ending under the guidance of Sylvie, their mother’s sister, and someone who finds it nearly impossible to settle in one place.

“I wrote ‘Housekeeping’ in the setting that it had because that was the kind of setting in grew up in,” Robinson said. “And it was mine in the sense that it didn’t sound like most things being written at the time. So that was my solution for me of the problem of breaking out of the conventions of contemporary writing.”

The novel was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and earned the Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award for Best First Novel. Then, for more than two decades, Robinson wrote no more fiction.