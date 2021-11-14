Helmerich winner Marilynne Robinson on the foundations of her fiction

For Marilynne Robinson, every novel starts with a voice.
That is about as accurate a description as she can conjure up to describe the spark that inspires her to create such numinous novels as “Housekeeping” and “Gilead.”
“It’s funny how difficult it is to describe ‘hearing a voice,’” Robinson said, with a quiet laugh. “’Housekeeping’ was the first thing I wrote and finished and published, and it is very dependent on the voice of Ruth, the narrator, and I thought it was a sort of choice I made, but when I started writing ‘Gilead,’ I realized it was the same phenomenon, just a different voice.
“And I realized that this is actually true for me — I have to know what a voice will sound like before I can have a narrative.”
Capturing those voices, fleshing out the characters that possess them, placing them in settings that are evoked with poetic precision, and recounting the moments in their everyday lives that reveal the depths of wonder and spirituality contained within ordinary people in an ordinary world, has earned Robinson rapturous praise from critics and a devoted following of readers.
Among the many dedicated readers of Robinson’s works are President Barack Obama, who awarded Robinson the National Humanities Medal in 2012, and Oprah Winfrey, who earlier this year selected four of Robinson’s novels — what has come to be called the “Gilead” Quartet — for her national book club.
Robinson, whose works include several volumes of essays such as “When I Was a Child, We Read Books” and “What Are We Doing Here?” is the 36th recipient of the Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award.
The award is presented by the Tulsa Library Trust in recognition of an author’s body of work and the contributions he or she has made to the field of literature and letters. The award consists of a $40,000 cash prize and an engraved crystal book.
Robinson will be formally presented with the award at a black-tie gala Dec. 3. She will also take part in a free public event Dec. 4, where copies of Robinson’s books will be available for purchase. Both events will be held at Central Library, Fifth Street and Denver Avenue.
Robinson was chosen to receive the award in 2020, but the ceremony was postponed until this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robinson, whose primary residence is in Iowa, has spent most of the past two years living in upstate New York.
“I happened to be teaching in New Haven when the pandemic hit,” she said. “We had bought a house here some time ago that my family used for summer vacations and the like. So it has all the comforts that comfort me.”
She was born in Idaho, in a small town that served as the inspiration for the setting of her first novel, “Housekeeping,” and would earn her undergraduate degree from Brown University, studying under noted avant-garde novelist John Hawkes, and later would earn a Ph.D. in English from the University of Washington.
The creation of “Housekeeping” she described as almost a haphazard thing.
“I had written some sketches, paragraphs, with no thought of using them as the basis of a novel,” she said. “Then I finished my dissertation and looked at them again. I could hear the voice.”
That voice belonged to Ruth, who, with her sister Lucille, is shunted off on a number of eccentric female family members after their mother kills herself, ending under the guidance of Sylvie, their mother’s sister, and someone who finds it nearly impossible to settle in one place.
“I wrote ‘Housekeeping’ in the setting that it had because that was the kind of setting in grew up in,” Robinson said. “And it was mine in the sense that it didn’t sound like most things being written at the time. So that was my solution for me of the problem of breaking out of the conventions of contemporary writing.”
The novel was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and earned the Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award for Best First Novel. Then, for more than two decades, Robinson wrote no more fiction.
“But then, I didn’t feel I could do that twice, so I had to solve that problem in another way,” she said. “I basically had to re-educate myself, to think about everything that made me uncomfortable, that I had passively received. I wanted to feel my ideas and my language were in some sense my own, and that I was not merely a conduit for conventions of thought that I would not share if I had thought about them.”
She would publish two works of nonfiction during this time of re-education, “Mother Country” and “The Death of Adam.” Then, Robinson became aware of a new voice — that of John Ames, the elderly Congregationalist minister whose account of his life, written for his young son, is the novel “Gilead,” which earned Robinson the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2004.
Her next three novels — “Home” (2008), “Lila” (2012) and “Jack” (2020) — are interrelated, using characters and events in “Gilead” as the starting point for new stories that deal with universal issues of religious faith, family ties, love and grief, as well as social issues of the mid-20th century, including racism, as “Jack” focuses on an interracial relationship.
“I think about these people and these places a great deal,” Robinson said. “Any patch of ground can yield any number of books. I think there are a lot of stories to be told — whether I will tell them is another question.”
However, she said, she does not consider the books a series.
“I thought it was not good to have one book depend upon another,” she said. “I never wrote any of these novels with the idea that I was making a sequence of novels. But when I finished ‘Gilead,’ I realized how lively the characters still were in my mind, and how they seemed to need to have their stories told. So I think of these as free-standing books, so that people could enter the series at any point.”
