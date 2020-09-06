'Handmaid's Tale' author finds inspiration for dark futures in the past

The third belongs to a character well known to fans of “The Handmaid’s Tale” — the woman known as Aunt Lydia, the implacable overseer of young women who are destined (or cursed) to serve in the role of handmaid. But there are hidden depths to this seemingly villainous character that are revealed in the course of “The Testaments.”

“I’ve always been interested in how these totalitarian regimes get started and how they collapse,” Atwood said. “I grew up during what was almost the ‘golden age’ of dictators — reading about Hitler, Mussolini, Franco, Stalin, Mao, Pinochet in Chile, Ceausescu in Romania, all the satellites of the Soviet Union.

“They all learn from one another,” she said. “It’s not like there’s some ‘How to Be a Dictator 101’ course they take. So they see what’s been done in the past and what their contemporaries are doing. Getting rid of an independent judiciary and an independent press are two of the big things, then killing or exiling independent artists of any kind. Get those things out of your way, and you’ve got a clear run at becoming a dictator.

“And these patterns are not limited to the left or to the right,” Atwood said. “It’s simply a question of too much power in the hands of people who are willing to do anything to eliminate opposition.”