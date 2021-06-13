Ground breaking work: Scott Ellsworth's new book details efforts to bring justice to Tulsa Race Massacre victims

Scott Ellsworth hadn’t planned on writing another book about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The Tulsa native published the first major history of the massacre in 1982, with his book “Death in the Promised Land.” He has since published award-winning, best-selling books, including “The Secret Game” and “The World Beneath Their Feet.”
He had thought about trying his hand at the true crime genre, with a book about the murder of an elementary school classmate of his, which happened when Ellsworth was about 12 years old.
Then, Ellsworth got a call from Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum about the city’s plan to restart the effort to search for burial sites of victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“I was planning to come to Tulsa to do research on the murder case, and as I was talking with my agent he suggested that I should do research for both,” Ellsworth said. “But it very quickly became apparent that the story about the massacre’s cover-up and uncovering, and the beginning of the search for mass graves was a story that needed to be told.
“And I figured that, because I was one of few people who knew about all these things, that I should focus on telling that story,” he said.
“The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice” is a very personal book, as Ellsworth describes how, as a youngster, he first heard about the massacre, which at that time was described as a “riot,” first from guarded conversations among adults to going through microfilms of Tulsa newspapers at the downtown library.
He chronicles his growing fascination with uncovering the truth about the massacre, which led to his first book on the subject and to his work to help uncover more of the history of the massacre, including the efforts to locate places where bodies of those killed might have been buried.
However, Ellsworth takes pains to be clear that the new book is not a memoir.
“I tried to keep my presence out of the story as much as I could, although because I’ve been so deeply involved in this process that it was difficult at times,” he said. “I wanted to give credit to the survivors, to the researchers, to the people who have worked to keep this story alive, and push for justice. So I used my presence as a device to bring them into the story.”
He also uses his presence to reveal the attitudes he saw growing up in Tulsa that show the virulent racism of some people, such as in the anecdote about Ellsworth’s time working at a lamp store, and the owner’s reaction when a well-dressed Black couple entered her establishment.
He also wanted to try to debunk many of the myths and legends that have grown up in the aftermath of the massacre, such as stories of bodies being dumped in the Arkansas River or buried under what is now the Crosstown Expressway.
“When I was growing up, the river was usually little more than a trickle — most days you could walk across the river bed from one side to another,” Ellsworth said. “And road construction crews are always finding bones when they dig, but since we’re talking about a place along a railroad that ran through the center of town, it’s not likely that massacre victims were buried there — especially when there was a perfectly good cemetery a couple of blocks away.”
Ellsworth devotes much of the book to the ongoing efforts to provide some semblance of justice for massacre victims and the obstacles that had to be overcome again and again.
“I’m a native Tulsan, and I love my hometown,” he said. “And I also understand that when you have a town where a portion of its history has been deliberately covered up for years, and now you are finding out that things are not as you imagined them to be — that’s a very difficult, very emotional thing to deal with.
“The irony is, this is going on across the nation and around the world, this age of re-evaluation,” Ellsworth said. “We’re seeing buildings being renamed, and statues coming down, for better or worse, as we are trying to determine who our heroes are. We’re doing a better job of looking at our history, the good and the bad. Tulsa has been dealing with such a giant skeleton in its closet for years, but it seems that the city is making real progress toward doing what is right.”
