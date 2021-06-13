Ground breaking work: Scott Ellsworth's new book details efforts to bring justice to Tulsa Race Massacre victims

He chronicles his growing fascination with uncovering the truth about the massacre, which led to his first book on the subject and to his work to help uncover more of the history of the massacre, including the efforts to locate places where bodies of those killed might have been buried.

However, Ellsworth takes pains to be clear that the new book is not a memoir.

“I tried to keep my presence out of the story as much as I could, although because I’ve been so deeply involved in this process that it was difficult at times,” he said. “I wanted to give credit to the survivors, to the researchers, to the people who have worked to keep this story alive, and push for justice. So I used my presence as a device to bring them into the story.”

He also uses his presence to reveal the attitudes he saw growing up in Tulsa that show the virulent racism of some people, such as in the anecdote about Ellsworth’s time working at a lamp store, and the owner’s reaction when a well-dressed Black couple entered her establishment.

He also wanted to try to debunk many of the myths and legends that have grown up in the aftermath of the massacre, such as stories of bodies being dumped in the Arkansas River or buried under what is now the Crosstown Expressway.