'Girl on the Belvedere' book launch set

Tulsan Cheryl Y. Forrest will discuss and sign copies of her memoir, “The Girl on the Belvedere,” 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, 2435 S. Peoria Ave.

Forrest was just 4 years old when she was photographed sitting atop the 1957 Plymouth Belvedere, just before the automobile was buried as a time capsule in downtown Tulsa.

That incident, along with Forrest recounting of being present when the Belvedere was exhumed in 2007, is the starting point for Forrest’s book, which includes her time as a dancer, then later as the official historian, for Tulsa Ballet, and recounts how an impulsive decision to travel to Quebec to take an immersive course in French became a transformative experience.

Forrest, a graduate of the University of Tulsa, is also the author (with Georgia Snoke) of the biography, “Roman Jasinski: A Gypsy Prince from the Ballet Russe,” about the co-founder of Tulsa Ballet.

For more information go to thegirlonthebelvedere.com.

