From greaser to Karate Kid: Ten takeaways from Ralph Macchio's new book

The filmed-in-Tulsa movie “The Outsiders” is credited with launching the careers of a legion of young actors — Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, Tom Cruise, C. Thomas Howell, Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon and Diane Lane.

Macchio’s next film launched a franchise.

“The Karate Kid” arrived in theaters in 1984 and pushed so many of the right buttons that it sparked two sequels, plus “The Next Karate Kid” (starring Hilary Swank), a 1989 Saturday morning cartoon series, a 2010 “The Karate Kid” remake (starring Jaden Smith), the five-seasons-so-far Netflix series “Cobra Kai” and, soon, a Broadway musical.

Someone should write a book about that? Someone did.

Macchio is on a publicity tour for his just-released book, “Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me.” He made a tour stop Thursday night in Tulsa and shared a stage with “The Outsiders” author S.E. Hinton at Will Rogers High School, her alma mater.

In the book, Macchio mentions other films, including “The Outsiders,” “Crossroads” and “My Cousin Vinny,” but the pages are devoted primarily to “The Karate Kid” universe.

Here’s an appetizer of 10 things you can find in the book:

1. Greaser praise

One of Macchio’s cast mates from “The Outsiders” provided a quote for the back cover.

“I love my fellow greaser Ralph,” Rob Lowe wrote. “But if I’m being completely honest, I’ve never gotten over the existential pain of ‘The Karate Kid’s’ ongoing success and relevance. What does that movie have that ‘Youngblood’ doesn’t? Well, after reading Ralph’s fun and insightful recounting, I now totally get it. Long live the Karate Kid!”

“Youngblood” is a 1986 film starring Lowe as a hockey player.

2. Karate lessons

Macchio wasn’t immediately handed the role of Daniel LaRusso when he auditioned for “The Karate Kid,” but he took it as a good sign when director John Avildsen told him “If I were you, I’d start taking karate lessons.”

Macchio wrote that his competition for the job included Charlie Sheen (Estevez’s brother), Robert Downey Jr., and Howell, who played Ponyboy Curtis in “The Outsiders.” Bonus factoid: Robert Downey Sr. directed Macchio in his 1980 film debut, “Up the Academy,” which was shot in Salina, Kansas.

3. Happy Days

Macchio was in Bubble Yum commercials and had a recurring role in the ABC television series “Eight is Enough” prior to being cast in “The Outsiders.” Pat Morita, his co-star in “The Karate Kid,” also was an alum of a successful ABC series. Morita was wisecracking burger joint owner Arnold in the sitcom “Happy Days.” There was resistance to casting a funny man in “The Karate Kid,” but Morita earned an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Mr. Miyagi.

4. Shue fits

Elisabeth Shue played Ali Mills, the love interest of Macchio’s character in “The Karate Kid.” Another actress who auditioned for the role was Lea Thompson, who was in many other teen-centric ‘80s movies. Were Macchio and Shue an item away from the set? Nah. He wrote that they went on one “non-date” to see a movie. It was “All the Right Moves” starring Cruise and Thompson.

5. Good bad boy

Macchio wrote it looked like a “golden boy convention” when actors showed up to audition for the role of his nemesis, Johnny Lawrence. Each was more studly and athletic-looking than the last. William Zabka (Macchio calls him “Billy”) proved to be (and still is) the perfect Johnny, according to Macchio. Zabka read with Macchio when auditioning and he asked Macchio how he had done. Said Macchio, “I don’t know for sure, man, but you scared the (crap) out of me.”

6. Cinema magic

How did Macchio pull off that crane kick in “The Karate Kid” and how did he catch that fly? All is revealed in the book.

7. Forever young

This may surprise you: Macchio was the second-oldest greaser in the cast of “The Outsiders.” Only Swayze was older.

Macchio has long been blessed to look younger than he is (it runs in the family). He jokes that he played age 16 for 35 years. Macchio, 60, was 21 when “The Outsiders” was released, 22 when “The Karate Kid” hit theaters and 30 when he was one of the “yoots” in “My Cousin Vinny.” Will Smith (whose son starred in “The Karate Kid” remake) and Ben Stiller were among actors who were up for “yoots” roles.

8. Ones that got away

Macchio threw his hat in the ring for parts in other beloved ‘80s films, including “Sixteen Candles” (Anthony Michael Hall got the gig) and “Back to the Future” (Eric Stoltz landed the role of Marty McFly before being replaced by Michael J. Fox).

Macchio is a believer that the right actors get the right jobs.

9. Tulsa King meets Karate Kid?

Sylvester Stallone and Macchio have this in common: Both have worked in Tulsa, albeit 40 years apart. “The Outsiders” was shot in 1982. Stallone was in Tulsa earlier this year to shoot scenes for “Tulsa King,” an upcoming Paramount+ series.

Here’s what Stallone and Macchio don’t have in common: A Rocky Balboa meets Daniel LaRusso movie. A screenwriter once pitched an idea to Macchio and John Avildsen, who directed “Rocky” and “The Karate Kid.” The idea (it was shot down immediately) had Rocky and Daniel, for the sake of their gone awry children, teaming up on the big screen.

10. Ralph = The Karate Kid

Macchio didn’t want to be stereotyped as Daniel LaRusso, but, over time, he came to embrace “The Karate Kid” and how the franchise has impacted his life. The subtitle of his book is, after all, “The Karate Kid and Me.”

