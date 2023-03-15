Planet Comicon Kansas City, one of the region’s biggest and most prestigious pop culture conventions, will take March 17-19 at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City. Here’s an A to Z sampling of what to expect:

A: Astronauts aren’t often guests at pop culture cons, but, hey, it’s a cool addition to the roster. Nicole Stott is a veteran NASA astronaut with two spaceflights and 104 days as a crewmember on both the International Space Station and the space shuttle.

B: “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad” actor Giancarlo Esposito, a Saturday and Sunday guest at the show, is in the “Star Wars” con family because of his role in “The Mandalorian.”

C: Captain Kirk actor William Shatner will be a guest Friday and Saturday.

D: David Mack, a comic creator guest at the con, partnered with artist Joe Quesada on the Marvel Native American character Echo. An “Echo” series is on the way from Marvel Studios and the cast will include “Reservation Dogs” actors Zahn McClarnon and Devery Jacobs.

E: Elvira (Cassandra Peterson) will be a guest Friday and Saturday.

F: Former Marvel Comics editor in chief Roy Thomas will be a guest Friday and Saturday. Thomas’ sprawling body of work includes writing just about every character in the Marvel and DC stable.

G: Garth Ennis is the creative force behind The Boys comic book series that became “The Boys” TV series,

H: Harley Quinn is one of DC’s most popular characters. The husband-and-wife team of Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner worked on Harley’s comic series together.

I: I spy? There’s no better place for people watching and costume sightseeing than at a pop culture con. Professional cosplayers are among guests and amateur cosplayers will be roaming the convention hall.

J: Jack “Jungle Boy” Perry will be among professional wrestlers at the show Saturday and Sunday. Mercedes “Mone” Varnado will be in attendance Friday and Saturday. Kevin Nash and Leva Bates are scheduled all three days.

K: KITT was a TV star car voiced by William Daniels, who is among convention guests. Daniels, who has been in pretty much everything (including “Boy Meets Girl”), guest-starred as different characters alongside Oklahoma-born star James Garner in “The Rockford Files.”

L: Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael, alias the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, were co-created by Kevin Eastman, who will be a Saturday and Sunday guest.

M: Ming Chen became a familiar face during the run of the AMC reality show “Comic Book Men.” You can see him at the show.

N: Number one? Picard’s No. 1 was Lt. Ryker. Jonathan Frakes is among con guests.

O: Outstanding costumes will generate rewards at the con’s cosplay contest, which has a prize pool of $15,000,

P: Pop art was taken to new psychedelic heights in the comics medium by artist Jim Steranko during his work on the Marvel series Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Q: Q&As. Celebrities charge for photographs and autographs, but many of them participate in free question-and-answer sessions that are free with the price of admission.

R: Rachel Leigh Cook, a Saturday and Sunday guest at the con, has starred in, among other things, “She’s All That” and “Josie and the Pussycats.”

S: Simpsons alert! The first comic book version of “The Simpsons” was illustrated by con guest Bill Morrison.

T: Tool Time girl Debbe Dunning of “Home Improvement” is among actor guests at the show.

U: Uncle Scrooge and other Disney ducks are the specialty of artist Don Rosa.

V: Voice actors are popular guests at comic cons. Among 2023 voice actor guests is Dee Bradley Baker, who you have heard in “American Dad,” “Avatar: The Legend of Korra,” “SpongeBob Squarepants,” “Adventure Time” and “Phineas and Ferb” (he’s Perry the Platypus).

W: Worm farmer? Con guest Brent Spiner was a recurring guest as a worm farmer on “Night Court” before enlisting for Data duty on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

X: X-Men legend Chris Claremont, who scripted Marvel’s mutants to new heights of popularity beginning in the 1970s, is among comic creator guests.

Y: You’re going to need a bigger boat. Richard Dreyfuss of “Jaws” will be a Saturday and Sunday guest.

Z; Zatanna’s first appearance is in Hawkman No. 4, published in 1964. If you’re going to find it, the best place to look is at an event like Planet Comicon Kansas City.

For tickets and for a complete list of guests and programming, go to planetcomicon.com.