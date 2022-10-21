Four film topics: 'The Outsiders' photo book, 'Black Adam,' 'Twister' sequel and Cleavon Little

Let’s dig into movie stuff related to two films from the past, one that just opened and one that could be on the way.

Will the one on the horizon — a “Twister” sequel — be shot in Oklahoma?

Four things to talk about:

1. A new book connected to the shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders” is hot off the press.

“The Outsiders: Rare and Unseen” is a book of photos taken by award-winning and internationally renowned photojournalist David Burnett. He indicated in the book that he was called by the production company to join “The Outsiders” crew on set in Tulsa.

“In looking at all the photographs 40 years later, what strikes me is that I must have simply shot a helluva lot of film,” Burnett wrote. “Sometimes you find yourself shooting when nothing is going right in some kind of crazy hopefulness that merely adding a few dozen exposures will make things better. But when you have a chance to see the beauty in the scene, the reflection of an emotion on a face, and you’re lucky enough to get it, there is nothing better in photography.”

The book features more than 175 photos, plus remembrances from cast members and “The Outsiders” author S.E. Hinton. It is available in the gift shop of the Outsiders House Museum, 731 N. Saint Louis Ave.

2. Let’s twist again?

The 1996 blockbuster “Twister” was shot in Oklahoma.

Deadline popped news this week that a sequel (“Twisters”) is in the works. Deadline reported that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are meeting with directors in hopes of a spring start on “Twisters.”

The original film starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as storm chasers. Paxton died in 2017. It was reported that the sequel will focus on a daughter of the Paxton and Hunt characters and that Hunt is being sought to reprise her role.

There’s a “Twister” museum in Wakita, Oklahoma, which was among filming sites.

Will “Twisters” also be shot in the Oklahoma patch of Tornado Alley? There has been no confirmation, but it falls under the category of just seems right.

3. The world has been without Oklahoma-born actor Cleavon Little for 30 years.

Little, who was born in Chickasha and raised in California, died Oct. 22, 1992, at the too-young age of 53. He was best known for starring in the 1974 Mel Brooks comedy “Blazing Saddles,” but he won a Tony Award for his performance in “Purlie“ and an Emmy after appearing in an episode of the sitcom “Dear John.”

Little received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994. Bonus note: His sister, DeEtta Little West, and Nelson Pigford teamed to provide the vocals on the Oscar-nominated “Rocky” theme song, “Gonna Fly Now.”

4. “Black Adam“ has arrived. It’s a film inspired by Fawcett Comics and DC Comics source material.

Black Adam debuted in the first issue of Fawcett’s The Marvel Family comic book series in 1945. He was granted the same powers as Captain Marvel (now known as Shazam), but went down a dark path. Black Adam didn’t make his second appearance until nearly 30 years later, after DC acquired the Fawcett characters.

Black Adam is played by Dwayne Johnson, whose portal to the entertainment world included an introductory meeting with an Oklahoman.

Johnson was a professional wrestler before he became a box office champ. The back story: Westville’s Jim Ross wrote in his autobiography (“Slobberknocker”) that, when employed by WWE, he was dispatched to Florida to meet with a kid who wanted to be a wrestler. Ross bought lunch for Johnson, who was broke and living at home. Johnson made a big first impression, vowing to become the WWE’s top guy.

“I left knowing we had a new ‘grade A’ prospect on our hands,” Ross wrote. “I had no idea how far Dwayne would go or how long he would last. All I knew for sure was he was going to do everything in his power to become the main event. And we needed more people like that in our locker room — hell, in life as well.”

Johnson provided a complimentary back-cover quote for Ross’ autobiography.

