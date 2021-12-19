Former Tulsan has written more than 20 Hallmark movies, including three holiday premieres this month

Andreen moved to California about nine months after graduating from OU, landing a job in the film development division of Dreamworks and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment; she would later take a similar job with Mandalay Entertainment, where she came across a soon-to-be published children’s book that she was certain would be a hit.

“I remember reading the material, which was still in galleys, and going to my boss, telling her this was going to be big,” she recalled. “She loved it too, so we took it to her boss. He looked it over, and gave a funny look and said, ‘Wizard school?’

“And that’s how we missed on the Harry Potter franchise,” Andreen said, laughing. “We weren’t the only one who did, however. But we gave our boss so much grief about it when it became this huge hit.”

Working in film development, which required reading dozens of prospective film scripts a week and breaking down their components, gave Andreen deeper insight into how to structure and improve stories. That, as well as an ability to fashion a screenplay with relative dispatch, has helped her once she began working steadily for Hallmark.