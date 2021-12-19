 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Former Tulsan has written more than 20 Hallmark movies, including three holiday premieres this month
0 Comments

Former Tulsan has written more than 20 Hallmark movies, including three holiday premieres this month

  • 0
9780593353127 (2)

“So This is Christmas” by Tracy Andreen (Viking, $18.99)

When Tracy Andreen was asked if she thought she could write a Christmas movie for Hallmark, she had never seen a single one of the dozens of holiday movies that fill the Hallmark Channel’s schedule for months on end.

So, naturally, Andreen said, “Of course I can.”

“This was in 2012, right before the ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie Renaissance,’ as I call it,” Andreen said, laughing. “I had been in the film business for a while by this time, and my goal was always to be a writer. I had gone through a year of trying to get studios interested in my screenplays and nothing was happening.”

Then the former Tulsan got a call from Lee Friedlander, a producer and director, who offered Andreen the chance to try her hand at a holiday-themed romantic comedy.

“They had a title they wanted to use — ‘A Bride for Christmas’ — and I have to say I laughed when I heard it,” Andreen said. “But I came up with a pitch, presented it, and didn’t hear anything for a few months. Then I got a message: ‘How fast can you write the script?’”

Andreen wrote the script in about a month, submitted it, did a rewrite, and then learned in January 2013 that her film, now retitled “Snow Bride,” was going to be one of the films premiered during the holiday season.

Since then, Andreen has written more than 20 original movies for Hallmark, many of which have been set during “the most wonderful time of the year.” This year, Andreen had three movies premiere on the Hallmark Channel during December.

But this year marks an even greater milestone, as Andreen has published her first novel, “So This is Christmas.”

The novel is narrated by Finley Brown, a young woman from Oklahoma who attends a posh college in the Northeast. She’s uncertain, however, if she will return to the college once the winter holidays are over, as she can’t help but feel out of place among her more well-to-do classmates.

These include Arthur Chakrabarti Watercress, a British student with whom Finley has had a somewhat contentious relationship. Which explains her shock and surprise when Arthur and his diplomat aunt turn up in Finley’s hometown, expecting to enjoy a “typical American Christmas.” After all, Finley’s hometown is named Christmas, Oklahoma, and she was responsible for some of the rather exaggerated claims on the town’s website, of the Yuletide activities and experiences to be had there.

As Finley tries to deal both with trying to cobble together a holiday complete with snow and reindeer in the middle of Oklahoma and her growing attraction to Arthur, a number of other romantic misunderstandings among Finley’s family and friends create additional challenges to a holiday “happily ever after.”

Writing a novel, Andreen said, was “absolutely terrifying” at first, but once she began working on it, she found it to be a liberating thing.

“In the film world, everyone gives you notes about how they want the story told, the characters to act,” she said. “Here, I get to tell my story the way I want to tell it.”

For Andreen, that story is one of three women — Finley, her mother Dana, and her grandmother Jo — “who don’t get their lives right the first time, but who get up and persevere after they fail and try again.”

Andreen was born in California, but her family moved to Tulsa when she was very young. She graduated from Bishop Kelley High School and went to the University of Oklahoma, where she enrolled in the Professional Writing program in the School of Journalism.

“When I realized it was going to take me 20 years to pay off my school loans, I thought I had better major in something that might offer a slightly more secure income,” Andreen said. “So I switched to studying speech and hearing disorders, and I was so miserable. I had always wanted to be a storyteller, and to have given up that dream was soul-crushing.

“I changed majors back to writing, and everything changed,” she said. “I got the best grades I ever had, and I knew that I would head out to Los Angeles and become a screenwriter.”

Andreen moved to California about nine months after graduating from OU, landing a job in the film development division of Dreamworks and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment; she would later take a similar job with Mandalay Entertainment, where she came across a soon-to-be published children’s book that she was certain would be a hit.

“I remember reading the material, which was still in galleys, and going to my boss, telling her this was going to be big,” she recalled. “She loved it too, so we took it to her boss. He looked it over, and gave a funny look and said, ‘Wizard school?’

“And that’s how we missed on the Harry Potter franchise,” Andreen said, laughing. “We weren’t the only one who did, however. But we gave our boss so much grief about it when it became this huge hit.”

Working in film development, which required reading dozens of prospective film scripts a week and breaking down their components, gave Andreen deeper insight into how to structure and improve stories. That, as well as an ability to fashion a screenplay with relative dispatch, has helped her once she began working steadily for Hallmark.

“Once I proved I was able to turn a script around quickly, I just kept going,” she said. “To be a screenwriter that is able to work steadily is something very rare. And right now, I have almost more work than I know what to do with. I’m just very grateful to be in this position.”

So what makes for a good Christmas story?

“If it’s done well, a good Christmas movie should create a sense of family, of community,” Andreen said. “That’s what I aim for. I want to make the viewer, after they’ve watched one of my movies, to feel as if they’ve spent some time in a good, warm place. I recently rewatched one of the great Christmas movies, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ and I was reminded of all the ups and downs that George Bailey goes through. But when the community comes together at the end to help him, it gets me every time.”

“It’s a Wonderful Life” served as the inspiration for “A Kiss Before Christmas,” one of the Hallmark Christmas movies by Andreen that premiered this year. And she has five more movies in active development.

“I would love to bring one of these movies to Oklahoma to be filmed,” she said. “I think it’s such a beautiful place, and I think Okies have a really dry, quirky sense of humor that I think the rest of the country needs to experience.”

Watch Now: See and Be Scene: Episode 39

Tulsa World's James Watts and Grace Wood talk creating a good holiday atmosphere with house parties; Oklahoma-filmed 'American Underdog;' Spider-Man's history; Jenks' Gypsy Coffee House; and Tulsa's Tracy Andreen writing Hallmark Christmas movies
+1 
CfWLeLZf_400x400

Author and screenwriter Tracy Andreen. 

 Courtesy, Elena Valdez

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Christmas Movies

Former Tulsan Tracy Andreen has written three films that premiered this year as part of the Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas."

The movies will be shown multiple times through the rest of the month and are also available on some streaming services.

"A Very Merry Bridesmaid" — 1 a.m. Dec. 23; 7 a.m. Dec. 26; 11 a.m. Dec. 30.

"Gingerbread Miracle" — 11 p.m. Dec. 25; 11 p.m. Dec. 29.

"A Kiss Before Christmas" — 11 a.m. Dec. 26; 5 a.m. Dec. 29.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eric Clapton sues woman for selling bootleg concert CD on eBay

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What We’re Reading: ‘Developed’ wants to be the definitive story behind mysterious photographer Vivian Maier. But mystery unsolved.
Books

What We’re Reading: ‘Developed’ wants to be the definitive story behind mysterious photographer Vivian Maier. But mystery unsolved.

I’ve been reading this new biography of Vivian Maier. “Vivian Maier Developed: The Untold Story of the Photographer Nanny” (Atria, $40), by Ann Marks, a researcher and former chief marketing officer for the Wall Street Journal, bills itself as the definitive biography at last, as the whole deal in one book, the mysterious background, the 2007 discovery of a treasure trove of negatives, the ...

Holiday books: Nonfiction
Books

Holiday books: Nonfiction

Histories, memoirs and biographies to give 'The Old King in his Exile' by Arno Geiger, translated by Stefan Tobler. (And Other Stories, $16.95.) Austrian writer Arno Geiger writes with keen observation, empathy and an eye for the absurd about the dementia descending on his aging father. As time goes on, Geiger learns to meet his father where he is. The result is this rich, rewarding and ...

+4
Reviews: Poetry
Books

Reviews: Poetry

Four collections of poetry face hard and beautiful truths. "Yellow Rain" by Mai Der Vang. (Graywolf Press, 224 pages, $17.) In her second collection, Mai Der Vang manipulates collaged declassified documents and redacted files related to the use of chemical weapons on the Hmong people during the 1970s and the United Nations' ensuing investigation, a "pageant of fiasco." In doing so, she not ...

Sharon Gless reveals road to Hollywood in new memoir
Books

Sharon Gless reveals road to Hollywood in new memoir

“Apparently There Were Complaints: A Memoir" by Sharon Gless; Simon & Schuster (320 pages, $27) ——— As many parts as Sharon Gless has played on TV, she’s played more in real life. “I’ve been called a poor relative, a rich kid, a spinster, impudent, naïve, funny, darling, boring, fat,” she writes in “Apparently There Were Complaints,” her memoir. “I’ve been called a gay icon, a political ...

Holiday books: Fiction
Books

Holiday books: Fiction

'The Promise' by Damon Galgut. (Europa Editions, $25.) The title of this powerful, emotionally charged novel — winner of this year's Booker Prize — refers to a pledge made by Rachel Swart, the matriarch of a white South African family, to bequeath a house on her farm to loyal Black servant Salome. But when Rachel dies, so too does Salome's hope of claiming her inheritance. Galgut charts the ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Doubleday 2. The Stranger in the ...

Gary Shteyngart’s ‘Our Country Friends’ a tale of one human side of the pandemic
Books

Gary Shteyngart’s ‘Our Country Friends’ a tale of one human side of the pandemic

"Our Country Friends" by Gary Shteyngart; Random House (336 pages, $28) ——— In the earliest, disorienting days of the coronavirus pandemic, as New York City became the site of its first American conflagration, many people who could fled the city. Gary Shteyngart’s engaging new novel, "Our Country Friends," is a sometimes comic, sometimes poignant story of one such group. He borrows a bit from ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert