Former Tulsan has written more than 20 Hallmark movies, including three holiday premieres this month

When Tracy Andreen was asked if she thought she could write a Christmas movie for Hallmark, she had never seen a single one of the dozens of holiday movies that fill the Hallmark Channel’s schedule for months on end.
So, naturally, Andreen said, “Of course I can.”
“This was in 2012, right before the ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie Renaissance,’ as I call it,” Andreen said, laughing. “I had been in the film business for a while by this time, and my goal was always to be a writer. I had gone through a year of trying to get studios interested in my screenplays and nothing was happening.”
Then the former Tulsan got a call from Lee Friedlander, a producer and director, who offered Andreen the chance to try her hand at a holiday-themed romantic comedy.
“They had a title they wanted to use — ‘A Bride for Christmas’ — and I have to say I laughed when I heard it,” Andreen said. “But I came up with a pitch, presented it, and didn’t hear anything for a few months. Then I got a message: ‘How fast can you write the script?’”
Andreen wrote the script in about a month, submitted it, did a rewrite, and then learned in January 2013 that her film, now retitled “Snow Bride,” was going to be one of the films premiered during the holiday season.
Since then, Andreen has written more than 20 original movies for Hallmark, many of which have been set during “the most wonderful time of the year.” This year, Andreen had three movies premiere on the Hallmark Channel during December.
But this year marks an even greater milestone, as Andreen has published her first novel, “So This is Christmas.”
The novel is narrated by Finley Brown, a young woman from Oklahoma who attends a posh college in the Northeast. She’s uncertain, however, if she will return to the college once the winter holidays are over, as she can’t help but feel out of place among her more well-to-do classmates.
These include Arthur Chakrabarti Watercress, a British student with whom Finley has had a somewhat contentious relationship. Which explains her shock and surprise when Arthur and his diplomat aunt turn up in Finley’s hometown, expecting to enjoy a “typical American Christmas.” After all, Finley’s hometown is named Christmas, Oklahoma, and she was responsible for some of the rather exaggerated claims on the town’s website, of the Yuletide activities and experiences to be had there.
As Finley tries to deal both with trying to cobble together a holiday complete with snow and reindeer in the middle of Oklahoma and her growing attraction to Arthur, a number of other romantic misunderstandings among Finley’s family and friends create additional challenges to a holiday “happily ever after.”
Writing a novel, Andreen said, was “absolutely terrifying” at first, but once she began working on it, she found it to be a liberating thing.
“In the film world, everyone gives you notes about how they want the story told, the characters to act,” she said. “Here, I get to tell my story the way I want to tell it.”
For Andreen, that story is one of three women — Finley, her mother Dana, and her grandmother Jo — “who don’t get their lives right the first time, but who get up and persevere after they fail and try again.”
Andreen was born in California, but her family moved to Tulsa when she was very young. She graduated from Bishop Kelley High School and went to the University of Oklahoma, where she enrolled in the Professional Writing program in the School of Journalism.
“When I realized it was going to take me 20 years to pay off my school loans, I thought I had better major in something that might offer a slightly more secure income,” Andreen said. “So I switched to studying speech and hearing disorders, and I was so miserable. I had always wanted to be a storyteller, and to have given up that dream was soul-crushing.
“I changed majors back to writing, and everything changed,” she said. “I got the best grades I ever had, and I knew that I would head out to Los Angeles and become a screenwriter.”
Andreen moved to California about nine months after graduating from OU, landing a job in the film development division of Dreamworks and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment; she would later take a similar job with Mandalay Entertainment, where she came across a soon-to-be published children’s book that she was certain would be a hit.
“I remember reading the material, which was still in galleys, and going to my boss, telling her this was going to be big,” she recalled. “She loved it too, so we took it to her boss. He looked it over, and gave a funny look and said, ‘Wizard school?’
“And that’s how we missed on the Harry Potter franchise,” Andreen said, laughing. “We weren’t the only one who did, however. But we gave our boss so much grief about it when it became this huge hit.”
Working in film development, which required reading dozens of prospective film scripts a week and breaking down their components, gave Andreen deeper insight into how to structure and improve stories. That, as well as an ability to fashion a screenplay with relative dispatch, has helped her once she began working steadily for Hallmark.
“Once I proved I was able to turn a script around quickly, I just kept going,” she said. “To be a screenwriter that is able to work steadily is something very rare. And right now, I have almost more work than I know what to do with. I’m just very grateful to be in this position.”
So what makes for a good Christmas story?
“If it’s done well, a good Christmas movie should create a sense of family, of community,” Andreen said. “That’s what I aim for. I want to make the viewer, after they’ve watched one of my movies, to feel as if they’ve spent some time in a good, warm place. I recently rewatched one of the great Christmas movies, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ and I was reminded of all the ups and downs that George Bailey goes through. But when the community comes together at the end to help him, it gets me every time.”
“It’s a Wonderful Life” served as the inspiration for “A Kiss Before Christmas,” one of the Hallmark Christmas movies by Andreen that premiered this year. And she has five more movies in active development.
“I would love to bring one of these movies to Oklahoma to be filmed,” she said. “I think it’s such a beautiful place, and I think Okies have a really dry, quirky sense of humor that I think the rest of the country needs to experience.”
