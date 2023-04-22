When author David Grann prepared to set out on the literary voyage that would culminate in his new book, “The Wager,” he thought he would be able to spend his days safely moored among archival materials such as ship’s logs, diaries and newspapers.

However, there came a point when Grann knew that, in order to write as truthfully as possible about the events he was chronicling, a trip to the Gulf of Pain was a necessity.

“Anyone who knows me knows I am not an adventurer by any stretch of the imagination,” Grann said during a recent conversation. “But I realized that it was essential for me, if I was going to be able to describe what these men experienced and endured, to go to this place myself.”

“The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” recounts the harrowing story of the 1740 voyage of The Wager, a merchant ship refitted into a man-o’-war as part of what was to be a secret mission to capture a Spanish galleon laden with some of the treasure that was helping to fund Spain’s war against England.

Almost every element of the plan goes wrong, and The Wager ended up shipwrecked off the southern coast of what is now Chile. That disaster was only the beginning of the ordeal, as survivors of the wreck descend into rebellion and violence, as military discipline and class barriers crumble under the strain of survival.

Two years after departing England, a group of survivors from The Wager pilot their ramshackle raft to the coast of Brazil, where they are found and proclaimed as heroes for their ordeal. But six months later, a smaller group of equally ravaged men land in Chile, proclaiming themselves as the true survivors of The Wager and accusing the other group of mutiny and other crimes.

Grann, whose previous books include “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the best-selling book about the murders of Osage Nation members in 1920s Oklahoma that was adapted into a soon-to-be released film by Martin Scorsese, will be in Tulsa on Wednesday to talk about “The Wager” and his other work at an event presented by Magic City Books.

The story of The Wager and its crew, which culminated in the survivors facing court-martial and death by hanging, captured the public’s imagination at the time, with accounts of the voyage influencing writers and philosophers as diverse as Voltaire and Rousseau, Herman Melville and Patrick O’Brien.

“But it’s one of those stories that sort of faded from the collective memory,” Grann said. “I certainly had never heard about it. But I was doing some research into mutinies, and I came across the diary of John Byron, who was a 16-year-old midshipman on The Wager.

“It was written in that kind of stilted prose of the day, and it was printed during the time when the letter ‘s’ was printed as an ‘f,’ which made reading it a bit of a challenge,” he said. “But I kept coming across these arresting descriptions of incredible things — starting with how scurvy and typhus started to decimate the crew, describing being hit by a tidal wave, going on murder and cannibalism.”

At the same time, Grann began to find resonances between the experiences of the survivors of The Wager disaster and modern times.

“Once they finally made it back to England, they had to face a court-martial because of the conflicting accusations of mutiny,” Grann said. “So everyone started publishing their own accounts of the events, trying to sway the court of public opinion by casting themselves as the hero of the story.

“It really became a war over the truth,” he said. “I would be doing research on the book, immersing myself in the 18th century, then watch the news on TV that night, and it would be the same themes: allegations of ‘fake news,’ fights over what history should be told, efforts to cover up or erase scandalous truths. And I realized this story, while being very much a story of adventure, was also an eerie parable for these very turbulent times in which we live.”

Grann said that was one reason for his decision to structure the book around three principal players: Byron, the future nobleman who continued to harbor some romantic notions of the sea life in spite of the hardships and depredations he experienced; John Bulkeley, the God-fearing gunner of The Wager who led the mutiny; and David Cheap, a first lieutenant who through happenstance found himself in command of The Wager.

“I wanted to show how we all try to shape our story to emerge as the hero,” he said. “The famous Joan Didion line about ‘We tell ourselves stories in order to live’ was a very real thing for these men. Quite literally, if they did not tell a convincing story, they were going to hang.”

By offering these three viewpoints, Grann said, he is able to show how each man shaded the narrative they ultimately told. One account might say its author was “forced to proceed to extremities” — a somewhat flowery phrase that in another person’s account meant the first author shot a fellow sailor in the head.

It also allows him to let the reader see how these warring perspectives are a way of getting close to the truth of what really happened to the crew of The Wager and allowing the reader to make the final interpretation.

Grann uncovered what he called a “treasure trove” of first-hand accounts in the course of his research that proved invaluable. But it still did not give him a real sense of the physical and mental hardships The Wager’s crew endured trying to navigate around the southernmost tip of South America during the harsh winter months.

“I got in touch with a Chilean captain who agreed to take me, and he sent a picture of his boat, which looked nice and big and solid,” Grann said. “Of course, when I got to Chile, the boat was this small, top-heavy craft. The captain knew the territory well, so we didn’t have any real problems. It was just that the sea was so rough and the boat so small that you literally could not stand up, because you’d get tossed around.

“So I ended up sitting there, with a Dramamine patch behind my ear, listening to an audio book of ‘Moby-Dick, which probably wasn’t the ideal choice for this trip,” he said, laughing. “And when we got to Wager Island, I could see first-hand what a cold, wet, harsh place it was. There’s no animal life and little edible vegetation, so you could understand why they ended up in a real-life ‘Lord of the Flies’ situation, and why one British captain called it ‘The place where the soul of man dies.’”