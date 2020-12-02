Five to Find: Cozy holiday mysteries

Perry’s latest entry in her long-running series of Christmas-themed novels set during Victorian times features Detective John Hooper, who gets caught up in a case of potential scandal when his wife, Celia, requests he look into the background of a man who is set to marry Celia’s best friend. But it soon develops that neither the bridegroom nor the bride to be are being totally truthful about their respective, checkered pasts.

‘Christmas Cupcake Murder’

For those who “come for the recipes, stay for the story,” be it known that this installment of the Hannah Swensen mysteries contains more than a dozen recipes for holiday treats. For those interested in the story, in this one, Hannah discovers a man near death in a building close to her bakery. He has no idea who he is but proves himself a dab hand at restoring furniture — one of the clues that point to a much darker past and potentially dangerous present.