Five to find: Books by authors coming to Tulsa

Coates, whose nonfiction work has earned him the National Book Award and a MacArthur Fellow “Genius” Grant, will take part in a unique event to promote the paperback publication of his first novel about a young boy gifted with a mysterious power and his efforts to free his family from slavery. Coates will be discussing his work with Damon Lindelof, creator of the TV series “Watchmen.” This event is Nov. 30, and tickets are $20-$24. magiccitybooks.com.

‘Nights When Nothing Happened’ by Simon Han(Riverhead Books, $26)

Former Tulsa Artist Fellow Han’s first novel is one of the more anticipated debuts of the year. A couple who immigrated from China to Texas send for their older son, who remained with his grandparents, to join the family in the United States. But when his younger sister begins sleepwalking, secrets thought long buried begin to surface. Han will speak about his books in a virtual event at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. magiccitybooks.com.

‘Jack’ by Marilynne Robinson(Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $27)