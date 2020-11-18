Five to find: Books by authors coming to Tulsa

While the coronavirus pandemic has made travel problematic at best, and potentially perilous at worst, the literary world has managed to find ways of getting authors and their works before the public.
Virtual author events take place all the time, with Tulsa’s Magic City Books hosting writers several times a month, from debut novelists to literary giants such as Margaret Atwood.
The Tulsa City-County Library has also had to alter some of its plans for visiting authors, such as hosting the winner of the annual Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award.
For those who wish to get a head start on some of the city’s upcoming literary events, here are five books to read in advance of their authors’ local appearances.
‘Superman’s Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We the People Can Do About It’ by Erin Brockovich(Pantheon, $28.95)
Brockovich, who was played by Julia Roberts in the 2000 film about her early work as an environmental activist, shares stories of everyday people who are working to take on and win against the corporations that are poisoning the environment. Brockovich will take part in a virtual event sponsored by Magic City Books at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23. For more: magiccitybooks.com.
‘The Water Dancer’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates(One World, $18)
Coates, whose nonfiction work has earned him the National Book Award and a MacArthur Fellow “Genius” Grant, will take part in a unique event to promote the paperback publication of his first novel about a young boy gifted with a mysterious power and his efforts to free his family from slavery. Coates will be discussing his work with Damon Lindelof, creator of the TV series “Watchmen.” This event is Nov. 30, and tickets are $20-$24. magiccitybooks.com.
‘Nights When Nothing Happened’ by Simon Han(Riverhead Books, $26)
Former Tulsa Artist Fellow Han’s first novel is one of the more anticipated debuts of the year. A couple who immigrated from China to Texas send for their older son, who remained with his grandparents, to join the family in the United States. But when his younger sister begins sleepwalking, secrets thought long buried begin to surface. Han will speak about his books in a virtual event at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. magiccitybooks.com.
‘Jack’ by Marilynne Robinson(Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $27)
Robinson is the 2020 recipient of the Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award, presented by the Tulsa Library Trust. Robinson burst on the literary scene with the 1980 publication of her now-classic novel, “Housekeeping.” She followed that book with a number of nonfiction works, as well as a series of novels set in the mythical town of Gilead, Iowa, that follow the lives of a Presbyterian minister and his family. The award will not be officially presented until December 2021, so you have plenty of time to read through Robinson’s work, the most recent of which is the novel “Jack.”
‘Look Both Ways: A Novel
in Ten Blocks’ by Jason Reynolds(Atheneum, $17.99)
Reynolds was recently announced as the winner of the Tulsa Library Trust’s 2021 Anne V. Zarrow Award for Young Readers’ Literature. Reynolds said he never read a book until he was 18, and the books he writes now are the kind of stories he wished he had encountered as a youngster. One of his most recent is “Look Both Ways,” which conjures up a neighborhood in the stories that happened during a walk home from school. The Zarrow ceremony will be May 2021.
OKPOP provides update
Gallery: Fall foliage at Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!