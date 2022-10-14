Elvira shares memories from bestselling memoir on evolving from 'monster' to queen of Halloween

Kids once called Cassandra Peterson a monster.

Now you can call her a New York Times bestselling author.

Peterson, alias horror hostess Elvira, unleashed a tell-all autobiography in 2021. “Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark” was released in paperback for the first time this week.

Truth: It would have been a heck of a book even if Peterson had written only about her pre-Elvira adventures.

“I used to tell people all the time that, before I was Elvira, I had a really, really interesting life, and then I got to be Elvira and everything just calmed down,” Peterson said.

“It’s kind of hard to believe when you think about that, right? But I had a very, very bizarre life before Elvira came along, and I finally got the opportunity to tell people about it in my book. I used to drop little bombs to my friends and they would go, ‘Oh my God, you have to write a book.’ Yeah, I guess I’d better get around to it sometime before I croak.”

Peterson used down time during the pandemic to put her stories on paper. She crossed paths with many celebrities before becoming a celebrity herself. She once was a teen groupie who fended off the advances of music artists. With parents’ consent, she became a Las Vegas showgirl at 17, putting her in position to meet Sammy Davis Jr., a not-yet-famous Arnold Schwarzenegger, Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, Andy Williams and Elvis Presley.

And, before it all, she was called a monster because of the way she looked.

When Lil’ Cassandra was 18 months old, she climbed onto a chair near a stove, lost her balance and lunged at whatever she could reach, which in this instance was a cast iron pot of boiling water.

Peterson sustained third-degree burns on more than a third of her body. She wrote that her hair was “melted off” and her eyelids were fused shut by the scalding water. Patches of skin from undamaged parts of her body were grafted onto her back, shoulders, neck and ankles.

An phone interview with Peterson was arranged in conjunction with the paperback release of her book. Asked if burn damage made her feel legitimately freakish as a child, she replied “absolutely.”

“People now go, ‘oh, what about your scars? They don’t look that bad.’ ... But when I was little, they were really puffy, really purple, really big and they were so embarrassing and I got made fun of all the time and bullied because of it.”

It’s unfortunate that Peterson endured the accident and the insults, but the experiences put her on a (meant to be?) path as a lover of monster-ish things. Her sisters played with Barbie and Ken. She was more interested in monster movies, horror magazines and monster model kits.

“I related more to the monster in horror movies than the human beings in the movie,” she said. “Literally, kids ran from me and pointed at me and laughed at me and called me a monster. I felt safe in the world of horror. It had such a big influence on my life.”

Among other conversation topics during the interview:

Some of Peterson’s pre-Elvira celebrity encounters were unpleasant. It’s not always a great thing to meet your heroes, but her interaction with Presley was “super, super positive.”

“Everybody has somebody they look up to or somebody they like, whether it’s a celebrity or whoever it is, and when you meet that person, you just hope that they’re what you imagined they might be in your mind,” she said.

“Elvis was everything I hoped and more. Kind. Inspirational. Interesting. Funny. He was just adorable. And I think if you ask other people that actually got to meet him, they would say the same thing. I’ve met so many people over the years who met Elvis and they just said ‘Wasn’t he the nicest man you ever met?’ I say, ‘Yes, he was.’”

The seeds were planted for Peterson to become a Vegas showgirl when she saw (and loved) Presley and Ann-Margret in the 1964 film “Viva Las Vegas.” Presley impacted her life again when, face-to-face, he encouraged her to get out of Vegas.

Said Peterson: “I was 17 years old and I was a showgirl in Las Vegas at the Dunes Hotel and Elvis told me ‘You don’t want to stay here. It’s not a great place for a young girl.’ And I think he was so, so right. I could have gone down a really rocky path and he talked me into taking singing lessons and he told me that Vegas is not the be-all and end-all and I had other things I could do. I took him at his word and I started taking singing lessons and I got other jobs and left Las Vegas. I would say I was the youngest showgirl in Las Vegas history and, if not for Elvis, then I might be the oldest showgirl in Las Vegas history right now.”

Peterson was born one state away in Kansas and spent the first chapter of her childhood there. Is there any part of her that is still Kansas?

“I think I was probably shaped by Kansas. I think I am still, believe it or not, basically kind of a down-home, Kansas farm girl underneath all the Elvira stuff. I think where you grow up when you’re a kid does kind of shape you for the rest of your life.”

Best or favorite Halloween costume?

“I’m sorry to say that, in the last 41 years, I’ve only worn one costume for Halloween,” she said.

“But, before that, I loved, loved, loved costumes and Halloween and a large part of that was due to the fact that my mother and my aunt owned a costume rental store in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where we moved.

“So every year from the time I was about 7 years old, I had the best costume of all the kids in the class. It was the one time of year where I really could shine because, while all the other kids were wearing these cheesy plastic costumes from the dime store, I was wearing these homemade, handmade, perfect costumes that my mom and my aunt made me. I remember my first one and it was Miss Kitty from the TV show ‘Gunsmoke,’ and then I went on to dress as Ginger from ‘Gilligan’s Island’ and Jeannie from ‘I Dream of Jeannie.’ So those were very all memorable to me because I won costume contests and I got money. It was amazing.”

Peterson became Elvira in 1981. A California TV station needed a “Movie Macabre“ host. Peterson didn’t immediately audition because she was on her honeymoon when she got the call. Fortunately, the gig was still available when she returned.

TV stations all over the country have had creature feature hosts. Why did Elvira blow up?

Peterson said she happened to be on local TV in Hollywood, which is a good place to be on local TV. She was able to parlay that into a syndication deal and she became the focal point of a national Coors advertising campaign. Boom.

Peterson said she was lucky, but let’s not discount her role (including the ability to make people laugh; she’s a former member of the Groundlings sketch comedy group) in Elvira’s ability rise.

“I always say Elvira has these three qualities, and I don’t know that there’s another character out there that has that, but (the qualities) are funny, spooky and sexy,” she said.

“There’s lot of spooky people. There’s a lot of sexy people. There’s a lot of funny people. But Elvira is a combination of those three elements, and I think that’s why she has a larger audience. If you don’t like spooky, you can go for the sexy. If you don’t like the sexy, you can go for the funny. So she appeals to a pretty wide-ranging audience — not just horror fans, but fans of, like, pin-up girls and fans of comedy.”

As a creature feature hostess, Peterson sampled hundreds of horror films. What’s the difference between a good horror film and a bad horror film?

“That’s a very blurred line,” she said. “The difference between a good horror movie and a bad horror movie is imagination. I don’t think the difference is money and how much CGI you can pack into a horror movie. I think it’s the creator’s imagination and the writer’s imagination. If it’s good, it’s a good movie. If it’s bad, it’s bad.”

Who’s in Peterson’s Mount Rushmore of horror movie actors?

Vincent Price was the first name she mentioned. Price starred in the first horror movie (“The House on Haunted Hill“) she watched. Peterson then suggested Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing and Bela Lugosi.

“I have to say all dead people or my live friends will get mad at me,” she said.

Let’s wrap up by with more about the book, available at elvira.com. Peterson said the reception so far has been fantastic. The paperback has been spruced up with alternate covers and 32 images that weren’t in the hardcover version.

“I hope if you missed the hardcover, you will take a look at the new paperback that just came out and I want everybody to know it’s not just all about horror,” she said. “It’s got a lot of bizarre, interesting tales in there that I think even people who are not horror aficionados will like.”

And maybe there’s a life lesson in the book that you, too, can overcome your circumstances.

Said Peterson: “I grew up feeling like an outcast and a misfit and a geek, and it’s a bad feeling. You don’t like yourself, you know? And I think writing about it, from the response I’ve gotten from my fans, anyway, it kind of touched so many people who felt the same way as a child or as a teenager and they really say it kind of changed their lives. I am so happy to hear that, and if I can help one person out there, I’m happy that I wrote the book.”

